"LeBron level liar yeah we got a good one" - Giants fans react as Abdul Carter reveals 12 y/o dream of playing in New York

New York Giants fans reacted to Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter's claims after he was drafted on Thursday night. He said he had dreamed of being selected by the franchise when he was 12, per Madelyn Burke. The Giants selected Carter with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday night in Green Bay.
The New York Giants made a splash in the first round by taking Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick and later trading up to pick Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25. Per an ESPN report Friday, the Giants gave up the No. 34 and No. 99 picks, and a 2026 third-round selection to the Houston Texans to move up nine spots for Dart.
Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Carter's Giants fandom claim with amused disbelief:
One fan posted: "LeBron level liar yeah we got a good one." This comment drew parallels to NBA star LeBron James' notoreity of making seemingly exaggerated statements.
Another fan posted, "ok this is funny."
Another added, "I love the LeBron energy."
Some reactions displayed more cynicism:
One fan responded, "Sure buddy ok lol."
Another added, "I appreciate him saying the right thing even if it's hard to believe."
"yeah a f**king nightmare," added another fan.
Abdul Carter expressed excitement about joining a defensive front that already includes Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Bobby Okereke.
"We're going to be dominant," Abdul Carter said. "It's going to be dope just getting to know those guys as a person, getting to know them as men and then getting closer as teammates. And then once we get on the field together, just wreak havoc."
How Abdul Carter fits the Giants' defensive legacy
Sports Illustrated noted in an April report that all four of the New York Giants's Super Bowl championships came from teams built around defense.
Described by many as a "generational talent" and compared to Giants legend Lawrence Taylor, Carter recorded 12 sacks last season in his first year playing off the edge at Penn State. Previously, he played two seasons as an off-ball linebacker. This displays versatility that could see him deployed similarly to how the Dallas Cowboys use star Micah Parsons.
SI described Abdul Carter as a "Tasmanian devil off the edge" who can beat offensive tackles with "superior speed and bend." His selection strengthens an already formidable unit, with Giants GM Joe Schoen announcing they would exercise Kayvon Thibodeaux's fifth-year option shortly after drafting Carter.
