An arrest warrant has been issued for Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Florida shared a post on Wednesday that it is looking for the 29-year-old on charges of "aggravated battery-domestic violence."

The Sheriff's Office alerted citizens that the Lions cornerback is likely driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer and provided a phone number if they see him.

NFL fans on X saw the post by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and began commenting on the situation. Many fans believed the Detroit Lions would release him in the coming days. Others wanted to know where he could possibly be as the alleged domestic violence incident occurred two weeks ago, on March 7.

Below are the comments from NFL fans on X about the arrest warrant issued for Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton.

"Cut him asap free up cap," a user wrote.

Cam Sutton's arrest warrant details

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton on March 7. This came a few hours after police were called to a residence on a domestic violence call.

The alleged incident occurred on March 7 in Lutz, Florida, which is north of Tampa. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was called at around 4:35 a.m. that morning and found a female victim with visible injuries.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Phil Martello, Sutton is still believed to be in Florida, but they haven't been able to contact him.

"We served his warrant on the seventh because of all the evidence that we found there," Martello said. "Couldn’t find him here in Tampa, pretty sure he fled. We got a couple hits on his license plate (on) license plate readers, but haven’t been able to track him down here, so that’s where we’re at right now."

Law enforcement is now hopeful that releasing the information on social media will bring them closer to making an arrest in this case.

Sutton signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth $33 million in 2023. He started all 17 regular season games and had 65 tackles and one interception. However, he struggled to go head-to-head with wide receivers during the Lions' playoff run.

Before signing with the Lions, Sutton played six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Detroit Lions and the NFL have not commented on the situation regarding Cam Sutton.