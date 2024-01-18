Lions vs Buccaneers injury report: Latest on Sam LaPorta, Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin, and more for NFL Divisional Round

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions square off in a Divisional Round game at Ford Field.

Tampa Bay beat the reigning NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles 32–9 at Raymond James Stadium on Monday in the Wild Card Round. The divisional round game against the Lions will be Tampa Bay's first road playoff game since beating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the 2020 NFC Championship Game.

Meanwhile, the Lions ended their over three-decade playoff win drought with a thrilling 24-23 triumph over Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at home and are brimming with confidence.

Early in the regular season, the two teams faced off, with the Lions beating the Bucs 20-6 on the road.

Detroit Lions injury report for the Divisional Round game vs the Buccaneers

To get ready for their Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, the Detroit Lions began practice on Wednesday.

To keep the players fresh, the Lions simply performed a walkthrough on Wednesday. Therefore, every participation level in this report is an approximation.

The walkthrough was without Detroit wide receiver Kalif Raymond (knee) and center Frank Ragnow (toe/back/knee/rest). Raymond missed the Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a knee injury sustained in the regular season finale. Whether one or both of them returns to practice later this week is still to be determined.

During the walkthrough, Alex Anzalone, a linebacker for Detroit, was limited. Towards the end of the Lions' victory over the Rams on Sunday, he suffered a shoulder injury but it doesn't look like a significant problem.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell said on Monday:

"I think he'll be alright. Alex is resilient."

Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright, two tight ends for the Lions with knee and hip injuries respectively, participated in full practice on Wednesday. Other full participants included defensive back Brian Branch (knee) and safety Kerby Joseph (knee).

Sam LaPorta's injury status

Tight end Sam LaPorta was designated by the Detroit Lions as "questionable" to play ahead of the Los Angeles Rams game last week. The standout tight end not only started but also scored a touchdown while wearing a bulky knee brace.

After the Wildcard Round match, coach Dan Campbell said that Sam LaPorta's injury didn't get worse.

LaPorta participated fully in the Lions' walkthrough on Wednesday ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. It suggests that he won't have any trouble starting out on Sunday.

In the victory over the Rams, LaPorta hauled three catches for 14 yards and a score. He will want to exceed that against the Bucs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report for the Divisional Round game vs the Lions

Like the Lions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers only conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Before Sunday, though, there may be some injuries to keep an eye on if the estimates are accurate.

On Wednesday, linebackers Shaquil Barrett (ankle) and Yaya Diaby (shoulder) were not in practice. Running back Chase Edmonds was unable to practice due to a toe injury. Wide receiver Chris Godwin was also sidelined by a recurrent knee ailment.

Bucs fans were largely relieved to learn that quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) participated fully in the walkthrough, though.

Baker Mayfield's injury status

Baker Mayfield, who has been essential to Tampa Bay's progress this season, participated fully in practice on Wednesday despite his ankle and knee problems. Given his importance to the offensive proceedings, it's delightful for fans to see that he recuperated quickly.

Mayfield has passed for 4,044 yards and 28 scores this season. It's encouraging to see the former first overall draft pick rebound with the Bucs, as he only appeared in five games with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Chris Godwin's injury status

In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' walkthrough on Wednesday, wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee) did not participate. However, considering their full practice is scheduled for later this week, there isn't any cause for alarm.

Godwin, who has spent most of the season recovering from a knee injury, should be cleared to play on Sunday. It's important, though, to keep a watch on his progress in Thursday and Friday's practice sessions.