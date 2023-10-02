"Looking like 2011 Aaron Rodgers": Fans hype up Zach Wilson after Jets QB's multiple TD vs. Chiefs on SNF

Zach Wilson came in for high praise with comparison to Aaron Rodgers after he played his best game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jets quarterback had not had more than one touchdown pass in any of the previous games. However, by the third quarter, he had already notched up two touchdowns.

It came with multiple long drives, some back shoulder throws, good mobility inside the pocket, and generally looking more confident than he has ever looked. It was a fantastic performance as the Jets tied the Chiefs 20-20 by the third quarter even though the visitors were leading 17-0 at the MetLife stadium at the end of the first quarter.

Fans, who have been on Zach Wilson's back throughout the season since he replaced Aaron Rodgers, were quick to recognize his improved performance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans think Zach Wilson looks like Aaron Rodgers

A big difference from the last few games for the Jets was that Aaron Rodgers was in attendance in the stadium. With his Achilles injury, he was sat in the owner's suite rather than playing as many would have hoped at the beginning of the season. However, before the game, he met with the players and it was clear that whatever words of wisdom he had was rubbing off on Zach Wilson.

Fans thought that the Jets current starting quarterback looked like the four-time MVP, including from 2011, when he won the first of those awards. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to let their astonishment known. Here are some of the best reactions on the social media platform.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Zach Wilson shows marked improvement in game against Chiefs

Irrespective of how the game finishes, this has been Zach Wilson's best game. By the time the fourth quarter began, he had 220 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 103.9 passer rating. He also had a 69.4 percent completion rate.

In all of his three previous games this season, he had never crossed the 200 yard mark, had not broached three digits in passer rating and not scored more than one touchdown in a game. He had a combined 52.4 percent completion rate, 57.0 passer rating and two touchdowns over three games, failing to score againstw the New England Patriots.

It was clear to see that Wilson was getting more confident playing in Nathaniel Hackett's offense. Along with Aaron Rodgers' physical presence, who has showed confidence in the young quarterback right through preseason, it clearly helped the Jets quarterback go up a level tonight.