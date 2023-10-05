Los Angeles Rams injury report: Latest on Cooper Kupp and Kyren Williams for fantasy Week 5

The Cooper Kupp-less Los Angeles Rams have been a relative surprise. Without their top wide receiver, the offense is still doing damage in the NFL. However, the team has more than a few knicks it is working through ahead of what could be a catalyst of a Week 5. Here's a look at the latest for the biggest injuries on the team.

Los Angeles Rams Week 5 Injury Update

Cooper Kupp at Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The offensive side of the ball is riddled with injuries and a lot is still up in the air about the health of the team on Sunday.

Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams, Matthew Stafford, Ben Skowronek and Joe Noteboom all were listed on the report. That said, all players are listed as "unspecified" at this time of the week, but looking beyond the report, there's more to the list than at face value.

Cooper Kupp injury update

Cooper Kupp at Los Angeles Rams v Los Angeles Chargers

Cooper Kupp is finally set to return to the fold this week after dealing with a hamstring injury. While it is unclear if he'll suit up Sunday, he is back to practicing at full speed. The report stated that he practiced in a limited capacity, but Sean McVay declared the report inaccurate in his press conference.

Expand Tweet

As such, the odds appear decent that Kupp will be back on the field Sunday. That said, expecting him to control the game like he has in the past might be asking too much. Even if he's 100% healthy, he still needs to knock the rust off after missing the entire season up to this point.

While there's a chance he could deliver one vintage route for the quarterback to deliver an easy touchdown, expecting a Tyreek Hill-esque takeover this week might be too much.

Kyren Williams injury update

Kyren Williams at NFL Combine

Kyren Williams is dealing with a hip issue that kept him from practicing Wednesday. While this might be cause for alarm for fantasy managers, there doesn't seem to be too much worry in Los Angeles. Rams Wire reporter Cameron DaSilva said:

"Williams got his hip banged up but he was able to finish the game like Stafford and is expected to be OK for Week 5, as well."

Matthew Stafford injury update

Matthew Stafford at Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

Matthew Stafford also didn't escape Week 4 unscathed. Both Williams and Stafford suffered hip injuries. Like Williams, Stafford is expected to be able to play in Week 5. The quarterback had a full practice Wednesday.

Of course, there's no guarantee that he'll be 100% healthy in the game. Considering he has a hip injury, he will be less likely to scramble than in the past. This historically hasn't been a big part of his game, so the injury likely won't change much when it comes to his impact on the game.