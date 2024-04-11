Louis Rees-Zammit reveals reason for choosing Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs over Browns, Jets and Broncos

Louis Rees-Zammit will be playing in the NFL in the 2024-25 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, primarily as the returner but also potentially seeing minutes at running back.

However, the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champions were not the only ones interested in the Welsh former rugby winger. The Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Denver Broncos also had interest; so what swayed him to Western Missouri?

On Tuesday on the The Rugby Pod, Rees-Zammit said that the Chiefs' recent run of success under Patrick Mahomes greatly impressed him:

"I feel like when you step into the facility like you just feel like you're going to win "Like, they have obviously all that Super Bowl trophies.... When I went in there, I was just like, blown away. I was like, 'Wow, this is the place I want to be. And I really believe in myself. Like, I really believe that I can come in here and make a difference to a team.'"

Louis Rees-Zammit discusses potential role in Chiefs

Now that Louis Rees-Zammit is a Chief, where does he fit? As he explained further in the interview, his main role will be as a returner, taking advantage of the NFL's less stringent new rules on kickoff returns.

However, surpassing the likes of Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice for a starting spot is an entirely different thing, one he would have to fight for. In the same interview, Rees-Zammit said:

“It’s about how quick I can learn the playbook. Because, you know, we’ve got a plan to put me in various positions, play out the backfield at running back, be a slot receiver, just being able to use me as much as possible and be creative with me.

"It's kind of up to me to learn all the plays and being able to integrate myself into into a starting role. But I know it's gonna take a lot and it's gonna take a bit of time for me to do that. And all the coaches know that. So yeah, there's no pressure, but I'm going to try and learn it as quick as possible."

Louis Rees-Zammit is expected to make his gridiron debut as early as Apr. 15, when the Chiefs' offseason camp begins.