The Green Bay Packers have a pair of new tight ends, but one of them could be bringing a health concern.

On Friday, the Packers selected Oregon State's Luke Musgrave 42nd overall. As a Beaver, he put up a decent 633 receiving yards, scoring two touchdowns. He also scored a touchdown off a punt block during his junior year.

His scouting report, per The Draft Network, stated:

Musgrave brings a big, athletic option in the passing game to an offense. Musgrave is alignment-fluid and versatile. If your offense wants to place him in-line as a traditional Y-tight end or split him into the slot, he can operate both well. As a pass-catcher, Musgrave has secure and reliable hands. He tracks the ball well and attacks it at the highest point.

However, there are also concerns with his overall activity. Musgrave played only 20 games total in his collegiate career, and that has to do with a major injury he sustained during his senior year.

What injury did Luke Musgrave sustain in 2022?

During the 2022 season, Musgrave sustained a knee injury while playing against Sacramento State. By that point, he had amassed 11 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Jonathan Smith had initially said Musgrave would be cleared to play again by November, but he ultimately did not return. During the Draft Combine, he said it was not feasible:

“(Smith keeping the possibility open-ended) was kind of more of a strategic game plan thing. He knew I was not coming back because of the doctor. It was not a possibility.”

Musgrave did play at the Senior Bowl this past February, where he had two receptions. At the event, he said that his knee was a "non-issue" and expressed "100%" confidence in it.

Could Luke Musgrave make a difference with the Green Bay Packers?

Luke Musgrave is expected to be a primary backup to Josiah Deguara

While Josiah Deguara is expected to remain the Packers' starting tight end in 2023, Musgrave could provide competition for him. He has proven that he can be an offensive contributor even in the limited number of games he has played.

The Packers have four more tight ends on their roster as of this writing, including third-round selection Tucker Kraft. It will be interesting to see where Musgrave lands on the depth chart as he begins his first year as a pro.

