Tom Brady officially announced his retirement after the 2022 NFL season. While this is the second year in a row he did so, it seems to be much more permanent this time around. He infamously changed his mind after just a few weeks of retirement last year but has given no indication that he's considering yet another return to the NFL.

Brady spent the final three seasons of his legendary career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two decades with the New England Patriots. He won an incredible seven Super Bowl rings during his career, including six for the Patriots. While his time in Tampa Bay was impressive, his run in New England signifies the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

Now that Tom Brady has retired, the Patriots are wasting no time on honoring the quarterback. They officially announced that they will hold a special tribute during their home opener at Gillette Stadium. That game is reportedly set to take place in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

The official announcement sent fans into a frenzy on NFL Twitter. It sparked a wide range of emotions, including many expressing their excitement while others were worried that a poor performance from current quarterback Mac Jones could potentially ruin the celebration.

Here are some of the top Twitter comments:

kevlynch @its_lynch @Patriots @TomBrady @GilletteStadium @nflnetwork Imagine he comes out in full pats uniform and pads and just throws for 300 3TDs that’s be sick @Patriots @TomBrady @GilletteStadium @nflnetwork Imagine he comes out in full pats uniform and pads and just throws for 300 3TDs that’s be sick

RealMythicalDragon @real_dr1 @Patriots @TomBrady @GilletteStadium @nflnetwork I understand in all that he has given so much to the franchise but honestly he should have ended with us and then we could have had this and it would be more meaningful @Patriots @TomBrady @GilletteStadium @nflnetwork I understand in all that he has given so much to the franchise but honestly he should have ended with us and then we could have had this and it would be more meaningful

makélélé @_Chandara_Kumar @Patriots @TomBrady @GilletteStadium @nflnetwork What are the odds him suiting up after Mac Jones gets benched @Patriots @TomBrady @GilletteStadium @nflnetwork What are the odds him suiting up after Mac Jones gets benched

Mac Jones was given the difficult task of replacing Tom Brady when the latter departed for Tampa Bay. The Patriots selected Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and almost immediately named him their starting quarterback. After a promising rookie season in 2021, he regressed statistically in year two.

While much of the 2023 NFL season for the Patriots will be focused around Mac Jones and his development, their first home game of the year will be all about honoring Tom Brady and everything he did for the franchise. This will be the second time Brady will have a notable return to Gillette Stadium, with the first one coming as an opposing player.

What happened the first time Tom Brady returned to New England for a game?

Brady's return to New England

During the 2021 NFL season, Brady's first with the Buccaneers, the quarterback returned to Gillette Stadium for the first time ever as an opponent. He led his new team to victory, helping them to a 19-17 win. This made him just the fourth player in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams in the league.

This time around, the dynamic will be much different. Rather than entering the stadium as a member of the road team, he will receive a massive ovation as a retired NFL player.

