NFL fans continue to be displeased with EA Sports' Madden 24 video game which has failed to meet fans' expectations, and the lack of updates has upset some.

A fan recently uploaded a video of their experience on social media. In the video, a defensive player fails to make a sack on a quarterback and instead, just falls down, with the quarterback still upright and in control of the ball.

The video game was also criticized by fans who said that a much-needed update was needed, as it would allow it to keep up with the evolution of the NFL.

Fans on Reddit suggested that choosing not to purchase the game could force the video game's developers to make a change. This is just a recent issue that the game's users have dealt with. Earlier this season, fans complained about the incorrect jerseys on some players and some glitches in the system.

Below are some comments Reddit users had about the issues with EA Sports' Madden 24 video game.

When was the Madden video game first released?

The NFL video game has become iconic over the last three decades. NFL players have even credited the video game for helping them prepare for upcoming games. It was named after Hall of Fame NFL head coach John Madden, whose impact on the game of football will last a lifetime.

The game was first released in June 1998 and was simply called "John Madden Football." The original version of the game was set to include just six or seven players. But the former NFL head coach insisted that it included 11 players.

In less than ten years, the game was the most popular and best-selling sports video game. The NFL's partnership with EA Sports also made the video game the only official video game of the league. This meant it could use actual team names and logos, as well as players' names and likenesses.

By 2022, EA Sports had reportedly made close to $4 billion since the release of the popular video game in 1988. The brand hasn't released an official number of copies that have been sold but in 2018, it was over 130 million.