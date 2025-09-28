"Madison Beer dumped Justin Herbert": NFL fans flame Chargers QB as he throws second INT vs. Giants

Justin Herbert just threw his second interception of the game against the New York Giants in the Week 4 clash on Sunday. The pick came in the third quarter, as Herbert tried to force a pass into tight coverage. Giants rookie Tyler Nubin made the grab, his second interception of the season.The turnover gave the Giants great field position, adding pressure on Herbert and the Chargers’ offense. After Dov Kleiman posted the clip on X, it quickly went viral. NFL fans saw it and started sharing their reactions.&quot;Madison Beer dumped him,&quot; one fan said with heartbreak emojis.&quot;Madison drained him out,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Jaxon Dart aura is getting to him,&quot; a fan saidMore NFL fans joined in.ALEXANDER @Hazardx88LINK@NFL_DovKleiman Can't play when the pressure is bigTyrantRidah @MissHangmanLINK@NFL_DovKleiman Nothing is wrong. He’s just being exposed.Justin Herbert started the 2025 season strong for the Chargers. In Week 1 against the Chiefs, he threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. In Week 2 vs. the Raiders, Herbert added 242 yards and two more touchdowns, again with no picks.In Week 3 against the Broncos, he had 300 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Across the first three games, Herbert has thrown for 860 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception, completing about 67% of his passes.The Chargers won all three games and headed into Week 4 with a 3-0 start.Jaxson Dart’s alleged post about Justin Herbert's rumored GF Madison Beer went viral ahead of the Giants vs. Chargers clashNo. Jaxson Dart did not post Madison Beer on Instagram. The viral image, racking up over four million views on X was fake and digitally altered.It showed Dart allegedly posting a picture of Madison Beer, who is rumored to be dating Chargers QB Justin Herbert, with the caption “Gameday tomorrow.”Since Dart was set to face Herbert in Week 4, it added fuel to the rivalry.Speaking of Madison Beer and Justin Herbert, they have not officially confirmed their dating status with a public statement yet.Previously, Madison Beer has attended Week 3 versus the Broncos, where she was seen cheering from a suite.The rumored couple were first spotted together in August 2025, when Herbert visited Madison on the set of her music video.