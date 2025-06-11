"Make some new history Dallas": NFL fans react to announcement of Jerry Jones' new Netflix series 'America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys'

A Netflix docuseries focusing on the Dallas Cowboys and their owner, Jerry Jones, is set to release on Aug. 19. The 10-part series, titled "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys," will highlight the Cowboys' dynasty from the 1990s and feature several former NFL players, including Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer.
When the release date for the Cowboys' Netflix docuseries was announced on Wednesday, fans on social media had mixed reactions. Some urged the Cowboys to replicate their glory days.
"A story told over and over again. make some new history Dallas," one tweeted.
"The only way Cowboys fans can see a championship this century," another added.
"Can Jerry become a Gambler again for this Cowboys team??" a user asked.
Others were looking forward to watching the documentary.
"WE are ALL watching this," one wrote.
"I'll probably watch it... but JFC when is Jerry going to be forced to stop living off what Jimmy did 30 years ago? Not one player in that photo that played for this team in a year starting with a 2," a fan commented.
"As a cowboys fan I’ll watch it but stuff like this only continues to fuel the narrative that fans live in the past and in the 90s. Being born in 2000 I’ve never seen a championship and can only hope that someday they can finally snap this insanely long drought," another tweeted.
Each episode of "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys" will last around 45 minutes. The first episode will release just a few nights after the Cowboys' second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Micah Parsons offers update on potential extension with Cowboys after discussion with Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones was spotted having a discussion with Micah Parsons on the field at the Cowboys' minicamp on Tuesday. Later in the day, the linebacker said he was hopeful of getting an extension with the team, since his rookie deal is expiring after the 2025 season.
“I’m pretty hopeful,” Parsons said to reporters. “I understand that it’s up to (Jones). He gives the green light on everything, so hopefully something is done by next month.”
The Cowboys took Parsons with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He has been a key member of the team's defense ever since, earning Pro Bowl honors in each season at Dallas.
