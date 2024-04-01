"Make this permanent": Fans react as Pat McAfee gets 99 overall in Madden Ultimate Team

NFL fans were pleased to see Pat McAfee receive a 99 rating in Madden Ultimate Team. The video game announced that McAfee would be awarded a 99 overall middle linebacker card in honor of him being one of the hardest-hitting punters in NFL history.

Expand Tweet

News about McAfee being a 99-overall middle linebacker excited fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Make this permanent."

Expand Tweet

"W. Nobody punts in Madden so this way we’ll be able to actually use the guy."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"This why you are so much better than @EASPORTSNHL."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Why not keep him at a 99? It's like...almost the end of the game cycle. What wrong is it doing to us to not have that magnificent punter at a 99 to end the year?"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Wow that'll be an amazing card for 2 days."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The only knock that some fans had on the card was that it would be downgraded after two days.

Pat McAfee pays tribute to ex-teammate Vontae Davis

On Monday, it was revealed that former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis died at the age of 35. Police say foul play was not involved in Davis' death.

Following the news, Pat McAfee spoke about his former teammate on his show.

“Vontae was an incredibly cool dude, good guy, nice guy, upbeat guy, energetic guy,” McAfee said, via the New York Post. "I think what we’ll remember him for is being an incredibly cool teammate in that locker room and being a guy that all of us enjoyed being around on a daily basis.

"Literally, if you knew him, you loved him, and you enjoyed the hell out of him. And today’s been tough. It’s going to be tough, but it’s a nice perspective-putter to remind everybody to reach out to your people… I haven’t talked to him in months, and obviously I’m never going to get to do it again."

Pat McAfee and Vontae Davis played together for the Indianapolis Colts from 2012 to 2016, when McAfee retired from the NFL.

Poll : Will you be using this card? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion