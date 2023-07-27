“Makes me very uncomfortable”: Vikings fans left fuming after Dalvin Cook shows interest in joining Aaron Rodgers’ Jets

Could running back Dalvin Cook be the next player to join the New York Jets? NFL Insider Tom Pelissero has reported that the free agent running back will fly into the New York area on Thursday. The former Vikings star is scheduled to visit with the team this weekend.

The running back has been looking for the right opportunity since the Minnesota Vikings released him. Signing with the Jets could be the latest move for the team as they continue to build a super team around Aaron Rodgers. This news of Cook's visit with the Jets didn't sit well with many NFL fans.

The conversation on Reddit showed that while some weren't surprised by the news, Minnesota Vikings fans weren't pleased. The thought of their former NFC North foe, Aaron Rodgers, handing the ball to Cook had fans upset.

Others wanted to know the reason behind former NFC players joining the AFC. Most Vikings fans feel it may be too soon to see one of their former beloved players with their arch-nemesis.

Aaron Rodgers did take a $35 million pay cut on Wednesday to allow the New York Jets to make additional moves. So, the team does have the finances to sign the free agent running back. Cook also could have a visit with the New England Patriots in the near future, so nothing is set in stone just yet.

How long did Dalvin Cook play for the Minnesota Vikings?

Running back Dalvin Cook has been seen as the star of the Minnesota Vikings offense. After months of speculation, the Vikings officially released the running back in June. Since then, he has been a free agent, and news this week shows that he may have a new team sooner rather than later.

Harrison Glaser @NYJetsTFMedia



Just a reminder, over the last 4 seasons, Cook has:



5,024 rushing yards (3rd among all RBs)

averaged 4.7 yards per carry

43 rushing TDs (2nd among all RBs)

Dalvin Cook is visiting with the #Jets this weekend

The Minnesota Vikings drafted the former Florida State Seminoles RB in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Despite tearing his ACL in his rookie season, he has been one of the top running backs in the game.

In the last four seasons, he has rushed for over 5,000 yards. He has 43 rushing touchdowns, ranking him second among all running backs during that time. He also has over 1,300 receiving yards which put him sixth among running backs, and he also averages 107 yards per game throughout his career.

If he signs with the New York Jets, he will be in the same division as his younger brother, James Cook, who is the starting running back for the Buffalo Bills.