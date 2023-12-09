Marquez Valdes-Scantling gets criticized by Chiefs fans for lack of ‘accountability’ for poor performances this season

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been in focus for the Chiefs this season after the trials and tribulations of Kansas City's normally imperious offense. In the last five weeks, Patrick Mahomes and company have lost three times, with defeats to the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers.

They are 2-3 in that stretch and have fallen down to 8-4. While that is good enough to still lead the AFC West, that is not enough for the top seed right now. That spot is occupied by the Miami Dolphins, who have a 9-3 record, tied with the Baltimore Ravens.

This is uncharted territory for Kansas City who have been used to the AFC Championship game going through Arrowhead in the last couple of years. The reason for their struggling offense has been laid at the feet of misfiring wide receivers, especially as Tyreek Hill continues to have an MVP-caliber season with the Dolphins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the likes of Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice have been scrutinized, much of the blame has fallen on Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The speedy receiver dropped a pivotal catch in the game against the Eagles that would have potentially given them a win.

Expand Tweet

Marquez Valdes-Scantling not listening to any outside noise

However, when it was put to Marquez Valdes-Scantling that he may have dropped and few catches and how he is coping with them mentally, he brushed it aside and said that he did not what was being spoken about. He also said that he is focused on playing for the Chiefs and not listening to outside noise regarding his performances.

Expand Tweet

While that may have been the right answer in his mind, Chiefs fans were none too happy with Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to lambast him for failing to take accountability. Here are some of the responses.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chiefs wide receiver backed by former star

While Marquez Valdes-Scantling is not seeing much love from the Chiefs fans, Tyreek Hill has come to his defense. Given that much of the conversation has been about how the current Kansas City receivers have failed to replace him this season, especially with JuJu Smith-Schuster also gone after the Super Bowl LVII win, it was a ringing endorsement.

The Miami Dolphins star said that the drop against the Denver Broncos was no big deal because it was a very difficult catch given his speed and looking up into the lights.

We are not sure whether sympathy from the person who you are supposed to emulate is expected to make Marquez Valdes-Scantling feel any better.