Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s Bills contract intrigues NFL fans: “Imagine going from Aaron Rodgers to Pat Mahomes to Josh Allen"

NFL fans were happy with the Buffalo Bills' decision to sign wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. This move came after the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and lost Gabe Davis in free agency, creating a need for a wide receiver.

Although Buffalo did draft Keon Coleman, they also agreed to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, including a $1.125 million signing bonus, with Valdes-Scantling on Tuesday.

Valdes-Scantling started his career with the Green Bay Packers and spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Following Valdes-Scantling's signing with the Bills, NFL fans seem to like the deal.

"Imagine going from Aaron Rodgers to Pat Mahomes to Josh Allen," a fan wrote.

"Jets fan here. Solid pickup. They need the depth. I like the combination of Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir & now MVS," another fan added.

Bills fans were also pleased with the contract to add to their wide receiver room, which was a need after the Diggs trade.

"good add for what’s left," another fan added.

"This is their WR1," another fan wrote.

Other fans joked that it's an inside job by the Chiefs to let him sign there so he can leak the Bills' offense.

"Smh, no way bruh just did this," a fan added.

"People will laugh at this, but I feel like there’s a non-zero chance playoff Marquez is gonna end up knocking the Chiefs outta the divisional round or something lmao," a fan wrote.

Last season, Valdes-Scantling had 21 receptions for 315 yards and one touchdown, but in the playoffs, he had eight receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling's fit with the Buffalo Bills

Marquez Valdes-Scantling will compete for the No. 1 wide receiver job. Following the trade of Diggs, Buffalo has no clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver. The Bills will rely on multiple wide receivers to fill the void between Valdes-Scantling, Curtis Samuel, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Chase Claypool and Mack Hollins.

Following the signing of Valdes-Scantling, the Bills wide receiver room is as follows:

Keon Coleman

Curtis Samuel

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Khalil Shakir

Chase Claypool

Mack Hollins

Justin Shorter

Quintez Cephus

Andy Isabella

KJ Hamler

Tyrell Shavers

Bryan Thompson

Xavier Johnson

Lawrence Keys III

It remains to be seen if Valdes-Scantling gets the starting job with the Bills.