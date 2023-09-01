The New England Patriots claimed Matt Corral as a backup to Mac Jones, per NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport. His inclusion comes after the Patriots excluded Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham from their 53-man active roster for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

While Corral hasn’t played in a consequential NFL game, he did have 3,963 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns in his final year at Ole Miss. That talent makes some football fans speculate that he will eventually become QB1 for the AFC East squad.

Will Matt Corral unseat Mac Jones as the Patriots starting quarterback?

A Redditor shared Rapoport’s tweet regarding Corral’s transfer from the Carolina Panthers to the New England Patriots. That post in the NFL subreddit led one football fan to comment:

“I’m sure the same people will be calling for Corral in due time”

Another Redditor mentioned:

“I'm one of the biggest Mac truthers but like... I'm definitely curious what Corral has”

Here are other reactions regarding the potential Matt Corral-Mac Jones quarterback competition in New England.

Ironically, Matt Corral had been linked with the Patriots before he joined the team. New England traded their third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (94th overall) to Carolina for a 2022 fourth-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder.

The Panthers selected Corral with the pick they acquired from New England. Meanwhile, the Patriots chose Bailey Zappe with the fourth-round pick Carolina surrendered. The Kansas City Chiefs initially owned the 94th overall selection in the 2022 draft.

Lady Luck hasn’t sung on Matt Corral’s football career lately

He hasn’t clocked any meaningful football minutes since he left in the first quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl due to a leg injury. Since then, getting drafted has been the highest point of his professional football career.

Ironically, he suffered a Lisfranc injury that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season during the Panthers’ preseason game versus the Patriots. His injury prompted the Panthers to go with Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker as their quarterbacks.

A year later, Matt Corral became the odd man out after the Panthers drafted Bryce Young and signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. Hence, the Panthers waived him on August 30, 2023. The Patriots claimed him off waivers the following days.

Being Mac Jones’ backup gives Corral a slim opportunity to play in an NFL regular season game. Head coach Bill Belichick might make the switch if Jones continues to regress from his subpar sophomore season.

