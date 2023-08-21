Maxie Baughan cause of death: How did ex-Eagles LB pass away?

Maxie Baughan, a former linebacker who was one of the most decorated players in the pre-Super Bowl era, has passed away.

The team declared that he succumbed to natural causes, issuing this statement via chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie:

“On behalf of the Philadelphia Eagles family, I am saddened to learn of the passing of Maxie Baughan, one of our team’s all-time greats.

“A member of the 1960 NFL Championship team as a rookie, he went on to earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors during his career while playing a tough, hardnosed style of football. Maxie’s induction into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2015 solidified his legacy and recognized his contributions to the team.

"Our hearts are with his wife, Dianne, and all Maxie’s family and friends as they mourn his passing.”

An overview of Maxie Baughan's football career

Born on August 3, 1938, Maxie Callaway Baughan Jr. first established himself as a two-way player at Georgia Tech, playing both center and linebacker. As a senior, he was the Yellow Jackets' captain and attained the following accolades:

All-American

SEC Linebacker of the Year

Gator Bowl MVP

Most tackles in one season in school history - 124

He went 20th overall with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1960 and immediately became their starting right linebacker. The Eagles won the NFL Championship that year, their last title until Super Bowl LII in 2017-18.

In his six seasons in Philadelphia, Baughan also was named an All-Pro thrice (1961, 1964, and 1965) and made five Pro Bowls (1960, 1961, 1963-65).

With the Eagles entering a competitive decline come 1966, Baughan demanded a way out, and Los Angeles Rams head coach George Allen heeded his request. A trade occurred, and soon Baughan and Allen developed a close bond.

Baughan earned more accolades with the Rams - three more Pro Bowls (1966-68) and four more All-Pros (all seasons except his last). After a injury-plagues 1970, he retired, but made a brief comeback with the Washington Redskins, then coached by Allen, in 1974. By the end of his playing career, he had 18 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and ten fumble recoveries in 147 games.

He eventually transitioned to coaching, first as the defensive coordinator at his alma mater, before entering the pros with the same position with the Baltimore Colts (which ruled the AFC East for three straight seasons under his watch) and Detroit Lions. He would leave coaching in 1998.

