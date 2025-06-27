Maxx Crosby leaves special message after making a fan's day in Las Vegas (Watch)

Maxx Crosby shared a video of himself having a good time with a fan at the ¡VIVA! restaurant at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday.

A thrilled Raiders fan wearing the defensive end's jersey couldn't believe he saw Crosby, shouting, "No way."

"Las Vegas Best City On The Planet. I Love Yall 🦅🖤," Crosby tweeted.

Crosby, who was selected at No. 106 in 2019, has been a fan favorite among Las Vegas fans thanks to his strong on-field performances. It has also helped him rise to the top of the defensive hierarchy in the NFL.

Although it took him two years to find his feet in the league, Crosby has been among the league's top edge rushers since his third season in 2021. He recorded 10 sacks, 101 quarterback pressures and a 91.4 PFF grade.

The former Eastern Michigan star recorded 22 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in 2022. He had his best season in 2023, when he recorded 23 tackles for loss, good for 11th among all edge rushers in a season.

Maxx Crosby has expressed his desire to win in Las Vegas under HC Pete Carroll

Maxx Crosby signed a three-year $106.5 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders in March. The two-time All-Pro is now among the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterbacks.

Crosby has consistently made it clear that he wants to stick with the Raiders and help the team win titles. He reaffirmed that during Thursday's Sack Summit in Las Vegas.

"It’s not about what I’ve done, it’s about what I’m about to do. And we’ve got a lot of work to do," Crosby said. "Individual success and things like that are awesome, but it’s not why you play the game. You play to win."

The defensive end has only played postseason football once since entering the league in 2021. Las Vegas was eliminated after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the wild-card round.

Now with Raiders coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty, Crosby has a strong chance to secure a postseason berth.

In six seasons, Crosby has 364 total tackles, 232 solo tackles, 105 tackles for loss and 59.5 sacks. He has also recorded 23 passes defended, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Crosby was selected to his fourth straight Pro Bowl in 2024.

