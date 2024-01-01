"Maybe she hired Taylor Swift as her stylist" - Brittany Mahomes trolled by fans for copying Grammy winner's gameday accessory

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have forged an unexpected friendship over the past few months. The two have been seen hanging out in New York and Kansas City, often cheering for the Chiefs from their VIP suite at stadiums.

However, constant exposure to the spotlight also attracts trolls online.

Brittany is often exposed to online hate, even calling out people on multiple occasions.

On, following the Chiefs' 25-17 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, fans took to observing Brittany's gameday fit, which included a bow as an accessory. Reddit users were quick to connect it to Taylor Swift's Week 16 outfit, where the singer had showed up with a bow.

"Maybe she hired Tay as her stylist 😂 lumberjack Brit has no originality whatsoever," one user wrote.

Many users said that Brittany Mahomes isn't using her own brain, just following Taylor Swift and her style blindly. One user wondered if Brittany thinks no one notices the similarities:

"You’ve got to be kidding me 😂 Get your own personality. First the little braids (like the ones Taylor always wears), then the literal entire outfit, and now the bow…does she think no one notices? lol".

A few users predicted that she would even get bangs and wear red lipstick to match Swift.

Brittany Mahomes hasn't shied away from calling out haters online

Earlier this month, Brittany Mahomes went to Instagram to call out a few haters.

While the social media influencer is usually focusing on her day-to-day life, Brittany chose to call out people, unhappy with the outside noise.

"Recently there has been ALOT more rude ass people on here, waaaay more then normal....I'm not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from....please," Brittany wrote.

A few connected the sudden hate to her recent burst in popularity, which is a result of her hanging out with TS and her group of friends. Not only has Brittany hung out with Swift, but she has also spent time with Swift's friends like Blake Lively, Selena Gomez and Sophia Turner.

As the NFL playoffs approach, one can only expect more public appearances from Swift and Brittany.