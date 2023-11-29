“Maybe vaccines are bad”: Aaron Rodgers’ take on Dak Prescott swings fan opinion on Jets’ ayahuasca enthusiast

Aaron Rodgers says he enjoys watching Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott play football.

Rodgers is currently healing up the torn Achilles he suffered in Week 1 and has been watching plenty of football in his time off.

During his rehab, Rodgers has been joining Pat McAfee on his show every Tuesday, and this week he praised Dak Prescott.

"Dak Prescott has become one of my favorite quarterbacks to watch," Rodgers said. "I've watched more football this year than any other year because in normal years, you're getting ready for games, you're never watching football. You might see some scores on your phone, every now and then, see a Sunday night game, and you might get part of Monday or Thursday, but you're just not watching a lot of games. But this year I've watched a lot more games than usual."

After Aaron Rodgers' comments on Dak Prescott, several Dallas Cowboys fans took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

After Aaron Rodgers' comments about Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys fans seem to be over all the controversial things the New York Jets quarterback has said in the past.

However, there is no question that Prescott has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season.

Prescott has done a better job this season of not turning the ball over, as the Cowboys quarterback is 259-for-370 for 2,935 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers is uncertain if he will return this season

After Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles, he vowed to be able to return again this season.

Rodgers has been rehabbing his Achilles and has been looking ahead of schedule. He's been throwing on the field and has been walking without a limp, as he has been hopeful to return to the field this season.

However, speaking on Pat McAfee's show on Tuesday, Rodgers admitted he likely will only return his season if the Jets are in the playoff picture.

“Once I’m healthy, and that’s where we’re at, (it’s) are we alive? Are we in it? Can I help the team, not hurt the team, by being out there?” Rodgers said.

The New York Jets are currently 4-7 and are 15th in the AFC, so the chances of the Jets making the playoffs seem very unlikely.

With that, Rodgers likely won't return again this season and instead will be 100 percent healthy for the 2024 season. With Rodgers under center, the hope for many Jets fans is that next season will be much better.