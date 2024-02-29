Mecole Hardman is courting controversy amidst his public condemnation of the New York Jets.

A day after he called the offense of Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett undisciplined, rumors emerged that he had done something to get himself traded out of East Rutherford. Subsequently, this old tweet of his reemerged:

And many within the Jets' fandom were shocked and none too happy:

Mecole Hardman alleged to have leaked Jets gameplan to opponents

Those rumors, as relayed by SNY's Connor Hughes, were of Hardman, who was then frustrated with the lack of playing time he was getting, leaking the Jets' schemes to the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Robert Saleh's squad went 1-1 in those games, defeating the former while having a hard-fought loss against the latter in one of quarterback Zach Wilson's better games.

Jets players condemn Mecole Hardman after attempts at leaking game plans are revealed

The blowback to the Mecole Hardman conversion has since been massive, as star cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was among those who responded to the reemergent tweet, followed up on it:

Veteran punter Thomas Morstead also issued a stern condemnation:

Tight end Kenny Yeboah was also critical (his tweet was eventually deleted):

"He’s tripping out, he ain’t talk about his own work ethic and how the Georgia eagles got our game plan"

Jets GM Joe Douglas addresses Mecole Hardman's failure in Jets

Jets general manager Joe Douglas, meanwhile, was somewhat less negative about Hardman's criticism of the team's culture. He said:

“I’ll just say those are comments that definitely resonated with us.”

However, he refused to delve further into exactly what those resonances meant. Instead, he expressed regret at how the situation played out:

"I'll just say, look, we were excited to sign Mecole. He was excited to obviously join our team. Xavier Gipson really came on for us this year, and he did an outstanding job for us. So, ultimately, we made a decision to move on from Mecole, but our process of adding Mecole, he was excited to be here, and it just didn't work out. And a lot of that has to do with Xavier."

Head coach Robert Saleh has so far not commented on the matter, but he will visit the Combine on Saturday.