Mel Kiper mock draft: Analyst projects Sean Payton to land Russell Wilson’s replacement in first round

The second version of the Mel Kiper 2024 mock draft was recently released, and it's filled with plenty of interesting picks. Kiper has been one of the most popular draft experts around the NFL for decades. His big board rankings and mock drafts are two of the most highly-anticipated pieces of content for fans leading up to the draft each year.

As the offseason plays itself out leading up to the 2024 NFL draft, Kiper will adjust and release new versions. This can be based on team needs, free-agent signings, trades and the stock of each prospect rising or falling as a result of their offseason activities, such as the NFL combine and pro days.

The Denver Broncos are one of the teams to watch this season in the quarterback market. Despite making a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson two years ago and rewarding him with one of the biggest contracts in NFL history, coach Sean Payton reportedly wants to go in a different direction at the position.

Payton replaced Wilson with Jarrett Stidham toward the end of the season. This was likely only a short-term solution, and with Wilson rumored to be released during the offseason, the Broncos are expected to be seeking a new quarterback this year. With the 12th pick in the 2024 draft, they may have an opportunity to do so there.

The Mel Kiper mock draft believes that is exactly what they will do as they are predicted to select J.J. McCarthy, a college football national champion from the Michigan Wolverines. Kiper wrote that McCarthy may be a reach at this spot, but when it comes to quarterbacks, they get overdrafted often. Teams in need of one can't afford to wait and risk missing out on their guy.

Kiper also wrote that while McCarthy likely needs some "refinement" to his skillset as a quarterback, Payton is likely to get the most out of him. The former New Orleans Saints coach has a history of elevating his quarterbacks.

Even last year, while Russell Wilson wasn't great, he was much better than he was the year before without Sean Payton in Denver. J.J. McCarthy could be his next project with the Broncos, according to Kiper.

How many QBs were picked before J.J. McCarthy in the Mel Kiper mock draft?

The 2024 NFL draft class features a solid list of quarterbacks who can potentially step right in and serve as starters for their new teams. The list at this position is also considered to be relatively top-heavy as three prospects appear to stand above the rest.

In the second version of the Mel Kiper mock draft, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are chosen as the top three overall picks, in order. When the Denver Broncos are on the clock with the 12th pick, they select J.J. McCarthy as the fourth quarterback, rather than Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr.