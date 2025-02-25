Mel Kiper projects Justin Herbert’s Chargers to get elite 6’5”, 212-pound WR in latest mock draft

Justin Herbert turned in another solid year for the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2024 NFL season. He helped the team make it to the playoffs and was highly efficient in the passing game despite having a relatively weak group of wide receivers.

Improving this position is expected to be one of their biggest focuses during the offseason, which may start with the 2025 NFL draft. According to draft expert Mel Kiper in his most recent mock draft, the Chargers will target an upgrade here with their 22nd pick in the first.

Kiper predicts that they will select Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, one of the top overall prospects in the position. He carries a massive frame at 6'5" tall and weighing 212 pounds, giving him elite upside to go with a solid final college football season that included 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Chargers made the bold move of moving on from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams last offseason, leaving a glaring hole at their wide receiver position. They began filling it last year with breakout rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, but they received little production from their other options.

Potentially drafting McMillan could give Justin Herbert another legitimate weapon in their passing game to pair with McConkey while also adding to their young core of talented players as building blocks for the future. The two wideouts have contrasting styles, theoretically opening up their entire offensive system.

How Justin Herbert would benefit from Chargers drafting Tetairoa McMillan

Justin Herbert - GETTY

Justin Herbert had a polarizing 2024 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He set a career-low with just 228 passing yards per game but set personal bests in many efficiency categories. This includes his 102 passer rating and throwing just three interceptions, the fewest in any season of his career so far.

By potentially selecting Tetairoa McMillan in the 2025 NFL draft, Herbert is likely to see an increase in his cumulative passing statistics. Their wide receiver room was extremely weak, so finding another legitimate weapon should open things up for him.

McMillan has a pro-comp similar to Drake London due to his overall size and skillset. London has been excellent for the Atlanta Falcons, giving the prized prospect this year a ton of potential upside. He is excellent at contested catches, including jump balls like Mike Williams was for Herbert, so the projected pick makes a ton of sense for the Chargers.

