“Metcalf and Pickens are going to hit him with a helmet” - NFL fans troll Steelers for signing Mason Rudolph in free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to make an interesting move this free agency. According to reports, they have decided to bring back veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph to the team. He was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Mason Rudolph spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans last season. The franchise has finalized the quarterback's return to Steel City on a two-year contract extension worth $8 million. The contract also has $4.5 million in guaranteed money.

"The #Steelers are signing QB Mason Rudolph, per @MikeGarafaolo. Back to Pittsburgh," NFL reporter Ari Meriov tweeted on Thursday.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts and opinions on the move made by the Steelers. Some of them trolled the franchise for investing in Rudolph.

"Metcalf and Pickens are going to hit him with a helmet," one fan joked.

"Dude is a bum," another fan commented.

"Omfg here we go THE TANK SEASON," this fan said.

Others were curious and excited to see the value that Mason Rudolph can provide during his second stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Familiar faces, familiar places....let's see what round two brings!" one fan wrote.

"Welcome back Rudolph," this fan said.

"Steelers get their guy," another fan commented.

During his first stint in Steel City, Rudolph mostly served as a backup on the depth chart. He was relegated to third-string duties during the 2022 season. Mason Rudolph recorded a total of 3,085 yards and 19 TDs passing for the Steelers.

Last year, Rudolph had five starts for the Tennessee Titans. Despite returning to Steel City, it is highly unlikely that head coach Mike Tomlin will give him the starting quarterback role on the team.

Mason Rudolph is expected to once again serve as the backup to whoever the team decides to finalize as QB1 for the upcoming season.

Who will join Mason Rudolph at the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Recent reports suggested that Mike Tomlin and his team are waiting on a response from 4x NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. He was released by the Jets following their 2024 campaign and is currently looking for a new team during free agency.

Despite the interest from the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers is taking his time to finalize his NFL future. Apart from Mason Rudolph, the team also brought in Skylar Thompson from Miami on a future contract.

Justin Fields is departing for the Jets, and Russell Wilson is also planning on visits with the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants. Both of them shared the starting quarterback duties for the Steelers last season. Fans of the Steelers will be waiting in anticipation to see which quarterback the team finalizes for the 2025 season.

