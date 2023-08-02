The New York Jets have become must-watch football after Aaron Rodgers’ arrival. The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player’s presence has Jets fans feeling good about their playoff hopes.

One devout fan elated with this change is hip-hop legend Method Man. The long-time season ticket holder for New York’s AFC team had an opportunity to break a team huddle during the Jets training camp.

He also got Rodgers’ autograph on a Joe Namath jersey. In return, he also gave Rodgers his signature on the quarterback’s practice jersey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Jets @nyjets



lived out the dream of a lifelong Jets fan today.



One Jets Drive returns August 7 at 8pm pic.twitter.com/qfpm1dIJiM Breaking down the team huddle AND getting @AaronRodgers12 signature. [email protected] lived out the dream of a lifelong Jets fan today.One Jets Drive returns August 7 at 8pm

The celebratory mood during that session has one Jets fan excited, saying:

“This is gonna be a wild a*s season man”

KD @skd215



This is gonna be a wild ass season man Method Man quoting Bill Parcells and signing jerseys for Aaron Rodgers.This is gonna be a wild ass season man twitter.com/nyjets/status/…

Another football fanatic mentioned:

”If this is a dream I never wanna wake up”

Here are other reactions after Method Man hooked up with Aaron Rodgers during the Jets’ training camp for the 2023 NFL season.

Vince Garate @MeVinceG Method has always been a Jets fan and I think it is his first time showing up to Camp! twitter.com/nyjets/status/…

The Artful Roger @rtshrubber watch a show of him living out various childhood dreams. Meth is so sincere and endearing. I’dwatch a show of him living out various childhood dreams. twitter.com/nyjets/status/…

JB @__JBailey twitter.com/nyjets/status/… One Jets Drive Aug 7th and Hard Knocks Aug 8th gonna hit like crack!!! Inject it in my veins

Chris Chous @Chris_Chous M.E.T.H.O.D MAN!

M.E.T.H.O.D MAN!



Hey, you, get off my cloud

You don't know me and you don't know my style…..



had too!



#NFL #TakeFlight twitter.com/nyjets/status/… M.E.T.H.O.D MAN!M.E.T.H.O.D MAN!Hey, you, get off my cloudYou don't know me and you don't know my style…..had too!

Method Man – born Clifford Smith Jr. – was born and raised in Long Island. He also spent some of his childhood years in Staten Island. His affection for the Jets is deeply entrenched that he brought Namath’s jersey for good luck.

Namath was the quarterback of the only Jets team that won a Super Bowl title. Meanwhile, the Wu-Tang Clan member channeled Bill Parcells while addressing the players, saying:

“You can fool the whole world down the highway of years and take pats on the back as you pass. But your final reward will be heartache and tears if you cheat the man in the glass.”

He also said to Aaron Rodgers while signing his jersey:

“Wu-Tang forever. Tell them to stop playing with you.”

Rodgers responded:

“It’s funny these young kids have no idea. They have no idea whatsoever.”

Spending time with Method Man proves the range of Rodgers’ musical preferences. Aside from digging hip-hop, he also vibes to Taylor Swift’s music, as shown by his attendance at one of Tay-Tay’s concerts.

All cameras are on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets

The video featuring Method Man is part of One Jets Drive, the team’s take on their 2023 training camp.

Aside from their show, the Jets will also be the focus of the 2023 off-season edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

At first, the Jets didn’t want to be featured in the reality documentary series. However, trading for Aaron Rodgers made them the perfect subject out of the four eligible NFL teams.

His attitude about Hard Knocks changed, saying that it’s just something they must deal with and should not affect their preparation.

One Jets Drive will commence on August 7, a day before Hard Knocks’ premiere.