Miami Dolphins Injury Report: Latest on De'Von Achane, Terron Armstead, Jevon Holland and more for Week 13

The Miami Dolphins face off against the Washington Commanders in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. The Dolphins are 8-3 on the season and have arguably the fastest offense in the league.

Ahead of the game, we take a look at the Dolphin's injury report and the status of three key players.

Miami Dolphins Week 13 injury report

According to the Miami Dolphins' website, there are an astonishing 18 players on the injury report ahead of the Sunday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders.

Among them, five are listed as questionable: Terron Armstead, Lester Cotton, Jevon Holland, Robert Jones and Kendall Lamm. The other 13 players are unassigned, and their status will be clearer closer to the game.

De'Von Achane's injury update

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane has been cleared to partake in his team's Sunday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday that his team's second-leading rusher will be available for their Week 13 game. Achane was absent for the Week 12 win over the New York Jets after aggravating his knee injury the previous match day on his initial return against the Las Vegas Raiders. That came after Achane had missed five weeks due to an injury suffered in Week 5.

Achane has been phenomenal in the games he has played this season, rushing for 461 yards and seven total touchdowns in five games. His return should lessen the offensive workload on Raheem Mostert, who leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns, with 13, this season.

Terron Armstead injury update

Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead is listed as questionable for the Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders. Armstead is dealing with a quadriceps and knee injury and has been limited in practice all week.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has been hesitant to speak about his availability. Hence, don't be surprised if the Dolphins rest him for Sunday's game.

Jevon Holland's injury update

Jevon Holland has been a key part of the Dolphins' secondary this season, with the safety being a stellar piece in Mike McDaniel's defensive scheme. However, Holland might be forced to miss his second game of the season due to a knee injury.

The standout safety missed two practices this week and was only a limited participant in Friday's practice session. Hence, it will be a surprise if he's cleared to play against a potent Washington attack on Sunday.

Holland leads the Dolphins in tackles, with the lockdown safety amassing 69 tackles for the season. Expect Brandon Jones to fill in for Holland if he's unable to play on Sunday.