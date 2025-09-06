Miami Dolphins Start-Sit: Week 1 Fantasy Advice for Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, Darren Waller, and Others

The Miami Dolphins will start their 2025 NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, hoping to start what could be a rebound season on a high note. The Colts went through some changes in the offseason and will have Daniel Jones under center, but the Dolphins also have pieces back to compete for the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills.
The Dolphins have plenty of players with starter potential in fantasy football this week. However, not everybody from this team should start on your fantasy squad.
Miami Dolphins Week 1 Fantasy Football Start 'em picks
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa will start the 2025 season taking on a favorable challenge in Week 1. The Colts allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2024 and they didn't bring in a player who could improve their defense in the offseason.
The Miami Dolphins will have their quarterback and the rest of their weapons ready to roll for this game, which looks highly favorable for them on paper.
De'Von Achane
Even with Raheem Mostert still on the roster last season, De'Von Achane evolved and turned into the Dolphins' RB1. He played six more games than in 2023 (11) and carried the ball 100 more times (203), gaining 907 yards rushing and six touchdowns. With Mostert out of the picture, Achane looks poised to take his numbers to the next level, leading Miami's running game every week.
Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill didn't have the best 2024 season after he flirted with breaking the 2,000-yard threshold the prior campaign. The veteran wide receiver's future has been subject to speculation since last season, but nothing has changed so far. If he's fully healthy and committed to his squad, he wouldn't have issues dominating the Colts' defense.
Miami Dolphins Week 1 Fantasy Football Sit 'em picks
Darren Waller
Darren Waller unretired a couple of months ago to reunite with Miami Dolphins' offensive coordinator Frank Smith. The veteran had to speed up his acclimation to the competition, but his body had issues getting used to the challenge.
He is out (hip) for Sunday's matchup after suffering a setback at practice. The Dolphins, who aren't known for looking at their tight ends often, would turn to Julian Hill to replace Waller.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
While the Dolphins look poised to attack the Colts with everything they have, it's fair to say that Nick Westbrook-Ikhine isn't a good option for this game. With Tyreek Hill seemingly in solid shape and Jaylen Waddle entering the season as a solid WR2 option, the former Tennessee Titans player wouldn't have many targets on Sunday.
