The Dallas Cowboys hit the jackpot in selecting Micah Parsons during the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. They even traded down with the Philadelphia Eagles to pick the former Penn State standout. Since then, he has been a two-time First Team All-Pro with 26.5 sacks, including a record 13 in his rookie season.

More importantly, he has played every game in his first two NFL seasons and has become the cornerstone of the revitalized Cowboys defense. But while he has collected individual accolades, Parsons has his eyes on the game’s ultimate prize. However, some football fans don’t see it happening while he’s with Dallas.

Some NFL fans believe Micah Parsons won’t win a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys

Parsons’ place as one of the best NFL defensive players at present is beyond challenge. But even though he is already a superstar, he shared his ultimate goal by tweeting:

“I will be a Super Bowl champion!! #begreat”

His declaration led one football fan to comment:

“You ditching the Star?”

Another Twitter user mentioned:

“not with dallas lol”

Here are other reactions to Micah Parsons’ statement about becoming a Super Bowl champion.

Micah Parsons is eligible for a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys after the 2023 NFL season. Having another stellar season should make a mega-deal offer a no-brainer for Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

However, Parsons will have the leverage to negotiate to be the highest-paid outside linebacker after a magnificent 2023 campaign. Khalil Mack holds the richest contract among players in the same position at five years, $141 million. Joey Bosa is second, with a five-year deal worth up to $135 million.

Therefore, Parsons can cash in with the big bucks while chasing his goal of becoming a Super Bowl champion. Meanwhile, the Cowboys can soften the impending cap hit by exercising Parsons’ fifth-year option as a first-round pick. Doing so gives them two seasons before the massive contract takes effect.

Micah Parsons gets help on defense

While the Cowboys’ defense goes as he goes, Micah Parsons cannot cover all bases. Hence, Dallas signed Stephon Gilmore to a one-year, $10 million deal to bolster their pass defense. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year had 11 pass deflections and two interceptions for the Indianapolis Colts last year.

The Cowboys also drafted defensive tackle Mazi Smith to help improve their run defense. The Cowboys ranked eighth in passing yards allowed (200.9) and fifth in points allowed (20.1) per game last season. However, they ranked 22nd in run defense, surrendering 129.3 rushing yards per contest.