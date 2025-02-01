Micah Parsons faces backlash from fans as Cowboys star looks for offseason activities: "You do everything except practice"

The Dallas Cowboys have become one of the most discussed teams. They made significant changes and must determine the contract for linebacker Micah Parsons. However, things seem to be going well for the superstar, who is focusing on his golf game and wants to see where he should be headed next.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans took to social media and gave their opinions about him asking about golf instead of answering Parsons's question.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Someone sign a new contract!?" One user commented

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

"Oof. The memes to come from this one." Another person wrote under Parsons's tweet

Other people actually gave Micah Parsons some recommendations over where the superstar should go golfing.

"There's one in Las Colinas or Irving. They used to play the Byron Allen there. Beautiful course" One Twitter user commented

Expand Tweet

"A good on is Gentle Creek Golf Club in Prosper. You might know some people who play there since my husband sees them up there occassionally." Another user wrote on social media

Be on the lookout at your favorite golf course in Dallas. You might see a two-time All-Pro and the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year teeing up.

What will Micah Parsons's contract look like?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) rushes during an NFL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Micah Parsons is entering the fifth-year option for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, meaning he will make slightly more than $24 million for the 2025 season. This means he is technically an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming season but also could be a candidate for the franchise tag.

Per Spotrac, he has a market value of three years, $90 million ($30.0 million average annual value). However, that feels significantly lower than what he will sign for. Their bass calculated value shows him getting a five-year, $140.8 million contract ($28.163 million AAV), which feels more appropriate.

Out of all the players currently playing at the same position as Parsons, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Hines-Allen and New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns are presently leading the way as one and two in terms of contract value and average annual value. Below are their contracts:

Hines-Allen: 5-years, $141.25 million ($28.25M AAV)

Burns: 5-years, $141 million ($28.2M AAV)

Expect Parsons to get a deal that is more extensive than that, so the projection that makes the most sense would be five years, $142 million, to become the highest-paid outside linebacker in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.