Micah Parsons, J.J. Watt, and NFL stars rip controversial officiating in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

NFL stars are already ripping the Super Bowl LIX officials after a couple of questionable decisions in the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles matchup. In the first drive of the game, Eagles WR A.J. Brown was punished for an offensive pass interference against Trent McDuffie.

Later, McDuffie was on the opposite end, receiving a personal foul call after clashing with Dallas Goedert as the tight end got up to catch a ball.

Several stars, including Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, criticized the referees' decisions.

"This should be a reviewable call!!! It’s the Super Bowl!! This a s**t call!" Parsons tweeted.

"All we want from the refs is consistency. I would much prefer they let ‘em play, but if you’re going to call that, now you have to call it like that all game. And nobody wants ticky-tacky hand fighting called all game long…" Watt said, but it wasn't the only negative reaction he shared with fans.

"Another weak call. Just let ‘em play man," Watt added.

More retired players like Pat McAfee and Robert Griffin III shared their opinions about the officials.

"GOTTA LET THEM PLAY ON THAT ONE!!! That’s not offensive pass interference!" Griffin tweeted.

"An absolute S***E call against the Chiefs there Let’s REMEMBER THAT," McAfee wrote.

Eagles won first quarter of Super Bowl LIX against Chiefs

After all the questionable calls, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to open the Super Bowl LIX scoreboard. The NFC champions initially scored with a 28-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to Jahan Dotson but the call was reversed after Dotson's knee was down right outside the end zone.

This wasn't an issue for Philadelphia, as Jalen Hurts used the "tush push" to score and give his team the first lead of the game. The Eagles finished the first quarter up 7-0 against a Chiefs team that couldn't get things going on offense.

Jalen Hurts completed seven of nine pass attempts for 79 passing yards and one interception. Saquon Barkley carried the ball nine times for 18 yards. On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes completed five of nine pass attempts for 24 passing yards.

