Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner were noticeably left out of the NFLPA first-team All-Pro list earlier this week. While it was a big question as to why either would be acknowledged by their teammates and peers, it appears that the Associated Press did recognize both players for their standout seasons.

The AP list has named Parsons as one of the best linebackers in the league and Gardner as one of the best corners in the NFL. But the fan reaction on Twitter was mixed, following this new list of honorees.

While some fans believe that both players should be on the NFLPA's All-Pro list, others see it differently. Some have stated that it is only due to their notoriety on social media that they have garnered the attention.

Others pointed out some other standout players that were left off this list as well. Which brings the question - Whether any of these honors, or lists, will actually reward every NFL player who has had a good season? Or, if these are just popularity contests at this point.

Mike Jurecki @mikejurecki @RobMaaddi The Chiefs’ Kelce and the Vikings’ Jefferson received first-team votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. @RobMaaddi The Chiefs’ Kelce and the Vikings’ Jefferson received first-team votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.

Samuel Gold @SamuelRGold



- No Maxx Crosby?

- No Josh Allen?

- Argument for Tariq Woolen as 2nd team Rob Maaddi @RobMaaddi The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team First Team: The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team First Team: https://t.co/xJEVWCHTjJ Probably going to be obliterated for this take... But I feel like this is a solid list. Some red flags:- No Maxx Crosby?- No Josh Allen?- Argument for Tariq Woolen as 2nd team twitter.com/RobMaaddi/stat… Probably going to be obliterated for this take... But I feel like this is a solid list. Some red flags:- No Maxx Crosby?- No Josh Allen?- Argument for Tariq Woolen as 2nd team twitter.com/RobMaaddi/stat…

Micah Parsons brushes off All-Pro snub; focuses on playoff run

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was snubbed by the NFLPA first-team All-Pro list, which was voted on by NFL players. But, apparently, the second-year linebacker out of Penn State isn't focused on that. He took to Twitter after the list was released and said that he was in 'playoff mode'.

"Man I’m in playoff mode fu** that list! Congrats to those that made it tho! They deserve it !"

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 Man I’m in playoff mode fu** that list! Congrats to those that made it tho! They deserve it ! Man I’m in playoff mode fu** that list! Congrats to those that made it tho! They deserve it !

While Micah Parsons wasn't named to the NFLPA list, this campaign has been a solid sophomore season for the one who was named Rookie Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Parsons' name has even been mentioned alongside San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa for Defensive Player of the Year. This season, the 23-year-old has had 42 tackles in 17 games played, 13.5 sacks, which breaks his record of last year by half a sack. He has three forced fumbles and 65 combined tackles from the season.

He and the Cowboys now have their attention turned towards Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas and Tampa Bay opened up the season, playing each other at AT&T Stadium in Week 1. In that game, the linebacker sacked Brady twice, along with four solo tackles and five combined tackles. What will he do when the season is on the line?

Poll : 0 votes