Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons was involved in a scuffle in practice Thursday. Things got heated during practice, and he threw multiple punches

There was a fight that between defensive lineman Sam Williams and offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz on Wednesday. Thursday's fight, in which Parsons threw punches at Biadsz could have been reignited from Wednesday's fight.

Here is the video of Thursday's fight.

There have been more and more fights at practices and joint practices this offseason. Unlike in games, players can't get suspended for participating in fights unless teams decide to do so.

NFL fans reacted to the news of Micah Parsons throwing punches at practice. Many fans think that Dallas is a mess, while others said they think fighting in practice is pointless.

Here's how fans reacted.

Micah Parsons says he's not worried about his leg injury in practice earlier this week

Micah Parsons against the Indianapolis Colts

Micah Parsons left Tuesday's practice early with an apparent leg issue and did not return.

While the news worried many Dallas fans, the injury seems to not be serious as Parsons practiced on Wednesday ad Thursday.

Following his Tuesday injury, Parsons said that he was OK and not worried via The Dallas Morning News:

“It’s just something that happened to me. It’s football. I’m not worried about it.”

Parsons has been the staple to the Dallas Cowboys' defense as he was named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in each of his first two NFL seasons. He's recorded 149 tackles, 26.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception and six pass deflections in his career.

