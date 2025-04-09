“MiCAW Baldson”: NFL fans react to Micah Parsons teasing bold new hairstyle for 2025 season

Micah Parsons could make a huge change on the field next season — his hairstyle.

Ad

Parsons teased that he is considering shaving his head and playing bald in the 2025 season.

"I think ima play this year bald headed yall," Parsons tweeted on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It sparked some interesting responses from fans on X.

"Going to be super aerodynamic this year!" one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Not just this year. Stay bald until you get that ring!" a fan said.

"losing twice to the Eagles either way," another fan said.

"Why not? Your hair won't be in the playoffs either," one fan wrote.

"Please do so on a team other than Dallas. Get out while you can. You can get money anywhere," another fan wrote.

Ad

Parsons is coming off a season where he racked up 30 solo tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles. The Dallas star has played four seasons with the Cowboys and is in negotiations for a contract extension. If he and Dallas can get it officially done, it's expected to be a deal that would make him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL.

Micah Parsons embroiled in contract drama in Dallas

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Reports surfaced that Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have agreed, in principle, to a deal that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. However, the pen hasn't been put to paper just yet, as the agreement was made without Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, present.

Ad

Parsons will not sign a contract without Mulugheta. The deal he and Jones have reportedly agreed to will have Parsons making more annually than the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, who signed an extension that will pay him $40 million a year. It will also be higher than Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, whose annual average is around $40.25 million.

Locking down Parsons, a cornerstone of Dallas' defense, is a huge priority for the organization. Since selecting him in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, Parsons has recorded double-digit sacks in each of his four seasons with the Cowboys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.