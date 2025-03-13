Michael Irvin has one major concern for Cowboys after signing Javonte Williams in free agency

The Dallas Cowboys didn't make a splash in free agency despite restructuring Dak Prescott's mammoth contract. Jerry Jones' franchise did make some moves on the defensive side of the ball. But with no true #2 wide receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb and no blue-chip name to lead the backfield, the Cowboys' free agency grade will once again hover around the middle of the pack.

Dallas signed former Denver Broncos starter Javonte Williams in a deal that will net him $3 million contract in 2025. The 24-year-old RB rushed for 513 yards and four touchdowns with Denver last season.

Franchise legend Michael Irvin wasn't too impressed with the Cowboys agreeing a one-year deal to bring Williams to town and outlined one major concern for his beloved franchise, on FS1's Speak.

"We talk about signing Javonte Williams and everybody's now (concerned). Javonte Williams, a couple years ago, put up some pretty good numbers his rookie season in Denver," Irvin noted. "But my concern here is when I look at what the Cowboys need right now, for that franchise, and I'm looking at the draft.

"I don't mind you signing Javonte Williams at the running back position but what I don't want and what I'm worried concerned about is does this take you out of the draft for (Ashton) Jeanty?"

What Dallas Cowboys' RB room looks like after Javonte Williams' free agency deal

In 2024, the Cowboys' backfield consisted of Rico Dowdle as the main man followed by Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook and Deuce Vaughn. As the season progressed, Elliott was phased out of the rotation, while Cook didn't see the field that much either.

Dowdle has agreed a deal to sign with the Carolina Panthers, while Elliott is not with the franchise, having been released in January to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad.

As things stand, the Cowboys are left with Javonte Williams and Deuce Vaughn on the depth chart.

However, there's still a possibility that Dallas chooses to draft Boise State's Ashton Jeanty with the #12 overall pick, provided he's still on the board. Sportskeeda insider Tony Pauline's latest mock draft has Jeanty landing with the Chicago Bears at #10.

