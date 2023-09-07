It seems that this NFL offseason is the one for all the contract talks, and for Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, it isn't looking great. With the star receiver wanting a new deal, it has yet to be forthcoming so raf.

With his agent setting a deadline of Saturday for the two sides to get a deal done, there isn't much hope of a resolution, and that has some fans thinking that this year might be Evans' last as a Buccaneer.

While there is still time to get a new contract done, Mike Evans now enters the final year of his deal, and his latest comments have fans thinking he is on the way out of Tampa Bay.

Mike Evans' contract saga has fans talking

Whether or not a new contract is sorted or not, Evans seems fairly secure in his thoughts that if one can't be reached with the Bucs, then several other teams will come calling.

This has led to fans thinking that the New York Jets and New England Patriots could come for the veteran star.

"Bill Belichick. Make your move."

"Wants to be a Jet so bad."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Evans' contract situation with the Buccaneers.

Just what happens now is anyone's guess, but it doesn't feel like a new contract is happening any time soon.

Could Mike Evans really leave Tampa Bay?

NFC wild-card game: Mike Evans

The harsh truth is that 100% Mike Evans could leave. Having been a Buccaneer his entire nine-year career, Evans has been nothing other than a beacon of production for the NFC franchise.

In each year, he has surpassed 1,000 yards, while having double-digit touchdowns three times. A new deal should be forthcoming, but exactly how long and how much remain the key points here.

Evans is 30 years old, so time isn't on his side, but throughout his career, he has been relatively healthy. The lowest number of games he has played in a season is 13, which he did in 2019 when it was a 16-game season.

So, he has his health and production, but with Mike Evans likely wanting top-of-the-market money, the Buccaneers are paying the piper after getting Tom Brady and a host of others through the door for their Super Bowl triumph in 2020.

It's no secret that Evans is a star and deserves a new contract, but being on another team next season seems just as likely as getting a new contract.