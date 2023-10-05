The NFL has been taken over by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's alleged relationship. Since Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium nearly two weeks ago, it's been the talk of the town. Her recent appearance at MetLife Stadium also caused a stir. Travis Kelce recently expressed his desire for the NFL to take it down a notch.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said that while it may be an inconvenience, it has been beneficial to both. Florio noted that during NFL games, commercials for Swift's upcoming "The Eras Tour" motion picture have been aired.

"Travis thinks they're overdoing it. And the NFL actually issued a statement pushing back, which is kind of dumb, frankly. Just let it go. We know what the NFL's doing. They're leaning into it fully and completely because they can make money from it and Taylor's making money from it. I mean, every pre-game show, every game, what was there? There was a commercial for that movie that's going to gross $1,000,000,000 that comes out on October 13."

"Look, I respect this. I respect this. And I'm a big proponent of hard work, but I'm also a big proponent of taking the work you've already put it in and leveraging it to other revenue streams. She did that concert tour, they filmed it, and now they're going to put it in theaters and it's going to make $1,000,000,000. Is the NFL overdoing it. Yes."

"Is Travis Kelce in a position to complain about it? No. Is Taylor Swift in a position to complain about it? No, she likes it. He likes it. They all like it. They're all making money from it. And this idea that celebrities, he also said celebrities don't go to these games to be put on TV. Really? I thought he was a celebrity. I thought he understood how it works. The very existence of celebrity is to see and be seen. You don't go to a game thinking, oh, I'm going to try to hide behind this disguise. You sit courtside at the basketball game. You sit in the suite at the football game. Ringside at a boxing match. You want to be seen there? You want your legend to grow."

Mike Florio believes that neither can complain about the fanfare because it is financially benefiting both of them. Jerseys for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have increased, as have tickets to her motion picture.

What did Travis Kelce say about NFL's Taylor Swift coverage?

On the weekly episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce asked younger brother Travis Kelce about the coverage of his new relationship. The Philadelphia Eagles center wanted to know if he felt if the NFL was showing and talking about Taylor Swift too much?

"But at the same time, I think they're overdoing it a little bit. For sure, especially for my situation. I think they're just trying to have fun with it."

While Travis Kelce acknowledged celebrity sightings at sporting events. He said sometimes it can be a bit much. He said he knows some fans enjoy it, but also said that other fans don't appreciate the excessive coverage.

The NFL released a statement on Wednesday about the Taylor Swift coverage. However, the league never stated that it would be stopping anytime soon.