The Kansas City Chiefs led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes hold the best record in the AFC at 7-2 through nine weeks. The Baltimore Ravens are also 7-2 at the top of the conference, but ProFootballTalk senior writer, Mike Florio, thinks the Chiefs are 'flawed.'

As he gave his NFL Week 10 power rankings on YouTube, he ranked the Chiefs fourth overall behind the Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His main reason was the fact that they lost to the struggling Denver Broncos a few weeks ago, and had to have their defense bail them out in their most recent victory against the Miami Dolphins.

"I mean, the Chiefs are flawed right now. They got embarrassed by the Broncos just two games ago. And that game against the Dolphins once again, playing with their food, screwing around, letting the Dolphins hang around and needing the defense to bail them out. Not the offense going and seizing them when the defense bailing them out," he said.

The Chiefs lost to their division rival, the Denver Broncos, on October 29, by a score of 24-9. The Broncos entered the game with just two wins as the Chiefs were 6-1, tying a league-best record.

The other loss came against the Detroit Lions on opening night as they were without stars, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.

Who will the Kansas City Chiefs play in their last eight games of the 2023 regular season?

Patrick Mahomes during Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a week off from football as they have a Week 10 bye. This comes after they faced the Miami Dolphins overseas in Germany the past week.

When they return from the bye, they will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl. They'll have three division games left to play this season (two vs the Las Vegas Raiders, and one vs the Los Angeles Chargers.)

The Chiefs will also face the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and the Cincinnati Bengals. Of their eight remaining games, they will face four playoff teams from a season ago.

Kansas City should do well enough to finish at the top of their division again this year and could come out of the AFC with the number one seed again.

