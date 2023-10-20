There's been some chatter about the Dallas Cowboys adding a veteran running back and one of the names rumored is Leonard Fournette.

While the Cowboys parted ways with the aging Ezekiel Elliott this off-season, they've been struggling to punch the ball in the red zone. They only have five total touchdowns on the ground from six games so far. Elliott recorded a team-high 12 rushing touchdowns last season.

A Cowboys Reddit page made a post saying that the Cowboys should take a look at free agent running back Leonard Fournette for short-yardage situations.

Cowboys fans, however, didn't seem to welcome the idea of signing the veteran. They don't think there would be a benefit to adding Fournette because of the poor coaching and play calling by head coach Mike McCarthy.

Some fans think they should just use backup running back Rico Dowdle or fullback Hunter Luepke. Here's how Dallas fans on Reddit reacted:

Would Leonard Fournette help out the Dallas Cowboys running back room?

Leonard Fournette has been in the NFL for six years. If he signed with the Dallas Cowboys or another team, he would be playing in his seventh season.

He has amassed 4,478 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns on the ground in his career. At 6'0", 228 lbs., he could be a viable option for short-yard, goal-line situations.

Last season, he rushed for 668 yards on 119 carries and three touchdowns. While he is ageing, he is also becoming less productive. However, if he is brought into Dallas solely for short-yard, goal-line situations, he could help them out.

The Dallas Cowboys through six games have rushed for 718 yards (119.6 yards per game) and five total touchdowns.

Do you think the Dallas Cowboys should take a chance and sign Leonard Fournette?