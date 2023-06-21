Mike McCarthy will tell you that he is in for the long haul with the Dallas Cowboys. He certainly has owner Jerry Jones' backing. In the power struggle that ensued between him and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, he decidedly came out on top. Moore was relieved of his duties and McCarthy will get the chance to call plays in Dallas. Now, the buck stops fully with him.

However, as anybody who has remotely followed any sports anywhere, it is not the owners that ultimately decide who stays and who goes, especially in a head coaching job. If the fans turn against the team, that might mean disengagement and apathy and that is something an owner can scarcely afford.

The Dallas Cowboys have a challenging itinerary in the coming year. They play Super Bowl runners-up Philadelphia Eagles and playoff-reaching New York Giants just in their division. They have to take on the likes of the New York Jets, where longtime nemesis Aaron Rodgers now plies his trade. And if they fail this season, they will have gone another year without lifing the Lombardi Trophy.

That is a passion beyond all else for the Cowboys nation and Jerry Jones. If at any point it looks likely that Mike McCarthy can get the job done, it will not take long to turn the atmosphere toxic. And by the looks of the feedback on social media, a significant proportion of their fans are not too enamored with the job their head coach is doing.

On Reddit, various commenters took to let their feelings be known about Mike McCarthy. Even within a generally supportive heading, there were strong undercurrents of discontent.

Here is a look at some of the responses.

Dan Quinn a clear consensus to replace Mike McCarthy among Dallas Cowboys fans on Reddit

As evidenced in the thread above, there is a lot of negativity surrouding Mike McCarthy but he has his backers as well. However, one person who seems to be universally liked in Dan Quinn.

The defensive coordinator has largely escaped with his reputation unharmed after their playoff losses in successive seasons to the San Francisco 49ers were put down to offensive issues. In both games, the opposition was kept to below 25 points, whereas they failed to score 20 points.

His work with the Seattle Seahawks and the Legion of Boom defense remains legendary. His time as head coach with the Altanta Falcons led to one Super Bowl appearance and great offensive prowess, with Matt Ryan winning regular season MVP. That showed he can coach both sides of the ball.

It will be interesting to see if his reputation is as strong with the ownership as it is with the Cowboys fans in general.

