The Minnesota Vikings made a surprise pre-draft trade with the Houston Texans on Friday morning. The Vikings now hold two first-round draft picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft, which has many fans assuming they will use that capital to draft a quarterback, specifically Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

Minnesota was expected to draft a quarterback after Kirk Cousins' departure to the Atlanta Falcons. McCarthy, who just led the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship, is high on NFL fans' list of first-round draft picks.

Fans on social media have flooded the replies on the post with their predictions for the Vikings' use of the draft pick. One a few fans declared that McCarthy was the obvious choice:

Others fans weren't so convinced that it would be J.J. McCarthy instead predicting that North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye may be the obvious choice for the Vikings.

The thoughts about what the Minnesota Vikings will do with an additional first-round pick are plentiful. Vikings fans and all NFL fans across the league are going to have to wait and see what Minnesota's plan is as the NFL draft day quickly approaches.

Details on the Minnesota Vikings trade with the Houston Texans

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday morning that the Minnesota Vikings had traded their 42nd and 188th picks, along with a second-round draft pick in 2025, to the Houston Texans. In exchange, the Vikings received the 23rd pick and the 232nd pick in this year's draft.

The move now gives Minnesota two first-round draft picks at number 11 and 23. The Houston Texans drafted their franchise quarterback, C.J. Stroud last season and made a playoff run. Houston appears to be looking for offensive and defensive line pieces, and those position players will still be around in the second round and later, which allowed the Texans the ability to part ways with a first-round pick.

Now Minnesota will have to decide if they will stay put with their current draft picks or trade those two first-round draft picks in hopes of moving up even higher. The Philadelphia Eagles did just that in 2016 when they moved up to the second-overall pick to draft quarterback Carson Wentz.