Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Christmas photo has already gone viral on social media. Fans were thrilled to see the two together for the holiday and were hoping for matching sweaters. Despite their fans' excitement, Taylor and Kelce haven't shared anything about their interaction, as they have previously expressed a desire to keep their personal lives private.

Nevertheless, Swifties quickly made the connection and shared the photo widely on social media. Considering the other matching outfits and photos shared by Brittany Mahomes, fans concluded that both Swift and Kelce were also at the party.

Brittany shared a few shots from the party, adding a couple of photos they took with Blake and Lyndsay Bell. Fans flooded Brittany's Instagram with mentions, asking them to share a glimpse of TS and Kelce, who were dressed as squirrels.

The venue of the party was Miracle on Main Street, a pop-up Christmas bar.

"Gatekeeping should be illegal especially the pictures of Tay and Trav matching," one fan wrote.

Image Credit: Comments about Taylor Swift and Kelce from Brittany Mahomes' Instagram account

Another fan added:

"Please show us the squirrels lolololol so it shuts the internet down lolololol. Also you are all v cute. Merry Christmas"

Since hanging out with Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes has become a go-to source for Swifties. However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has yet to post about Christmas.

Fans aren't happy about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's privacy being invaded

According to some reports, a few people leaked photos of custom jerseys Travis Kelce got made for himself and Taylor Swift. While a few users were excited to see the gifts, some Swifties were enraged over the obvious lack of privacy.

According to the singer's fans, everyone who leaked the content ruined Kelce's surprise already.

Furthermore, Travis Kelce has already mentioned his and Swift's privacy in an earlier episode of New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce. Admitting that there has been a shift in how there's an influx of paparazzi following him around:

"I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I want to respect both of our lives. She is not into the media as much as I am doing this show every week..," Kelce said.

The couple seems to be enjoying both their personal and professional lives, as seen in their gestures on and off the field.