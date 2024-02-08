Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless were once the most electric, energetic pairing on Fox Sports 1, with Undisputed establishing itself as a seeming rival to ESPN's First Take.

However, in its final months, there was a sense of on-air hostility that culminated in a verbal spat after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a Monday Night Football game. That led Sharpe and Bayless to part ways in in the summer of 2023.

However, some argue that it began way earlier, specifically in the segment about Tom Brady, where the Hall of Fame tight end took off his glasses during a massive argument, unnerving his co-host:

One of those believers is comedienne Mo'Nique, who told Sharpe on the segment on his Club Shay Shay podcast:

"He lost himself, and when I watched Skip Bayless say to you, ‘Put them goddamn glasses back on boy,’ - now I know he didn't say god damn and boy, but that's what everybody heard.

"And I was waiting for you to snatch his ass across the table maybe and give it to him. I was like, 'Shannon, this is the perfect time.' I don't condone violence. I don't say be violent. But that day, I was in my feelings for two days.

Shannon Sharpe well off without Skip Bayless, overtakes FOX analyst in numbers

It will be almost six months since Shannon Sharpe joined ESPN and First Take, and he has proven to be just as big a star as he was on Fox Sports, if not bigger. According to the latest numbers, he has utterly routed Skip Bayless in the ratings department.

Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy reported in his Tuned In column that the Club Shay Shay podcast hit 2.6 million YouTube subscribers, 10,000 more than Undisputed, which retooled after his departure by hiring Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson.

Additionally, Nightcap, another show Shannon Sharpe co-hosts with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, has hit 954,000 subscribers against a paltry 158,000 for Bayless' eponymous show.

That's not the full extent of Sharpe's recent success, though. Earlier this year, an interview with comedian Katt Williams hit 57 million views on YouTube, thanks to the controversy surrounding the topics discussed. Moreover, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day episode of First Take had a historic 1.5 million viewers.