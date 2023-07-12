Brett Favre might have been one of the greatest quarterbacks to have played in the NFL. But if Reddit is any indication, he is not universally loved.

In a question posed to the NFL community, the question arose about who are some great players who were not loved by their own fanbases. While the original poster gave the example of Tony Gonzalez and Tiki Barber, Brett Favre emerged as a clear consensus choice by most posters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some of the responses against the former Green Bay Packers Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Why do Green Bay Packers fans hate Brett Favre?

As some people have mentioned, there is Brett Favre the player and Brett Favre the man.

Initially, there was a part of the fanbase that was mad at him for moving out of Green Bay to go play for the New York Jets. After that, he moved to divisional rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, to play for them. It was also the way of his departure that rubbed people the wrong way. Instead of demanding a trade, he first retired, only to want to come back and force the franchise's hands.

However, most people still held a fond memory of his time there given he revitalized the team. The Packers had been in the doldrums since winning the first two Super Bowls. As the franchise in the smallest market in the NFL, it was becoming increasingly difficult to justify its continued existence as it failed to perform on the field.

But Brett Favre's arrival from the Atlanta Falcons changed all that. In 17 seasons, he took them to the playoffs 11 times. He won three consecutive MVP awards and also won the Super Bowl with them, the first time in three decades that they had been champions.

In recent years, though, whatever remaining goodwill was there seems to have evaporated due to serious allegations against him in the MIssissippi welfare scandal. Without going too much into details, various text messages and other circumstantial evidence allegedly pointed that he used money allocated to the poorest people for his personal wishes. There were also reportedly speaking fees that he took, eventually returned without the interest accrued, but did not perform.

In light of these allegations, his reputation has fallen across the league, with him losing some endorsements and assignments as well. That knock-on effect has also affected the Green Bay Packers fanbase, which continues to appreciate the player but dislike the man.

Poll : 0 votes