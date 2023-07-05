One of the most common words used in sports discussion is "overrated". It denotes/connotes a certain player's lack of performance relative to his/her potential, but how can it be gauged when no games have been actually been played yet?

That was the question Redditor u/pot8odragon posed late on Tuesday. He said:

"There’s always a player that’s hyped up as a buy that ends up ruining a fantasy season, or at the very least being a complete failure compared to the hype. Who is that player for you going into 2023?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many of them wound up mentioning future Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson:

"Anthony Richardson. Don’t @ me."

"I think this is the easiest answer. 53% completion percentage and minimal college experience screams bust. Josh Allen is the exception, not the rule."

A rundown of the most "overrated" Heisman Trophy winners in the 21st century

Tim Tebow is arguably one of the most polarizing Heisman winners ever

While Anthony Richardson never won the Heisman Trophy (Bryce Young did in 2021, and he has to play multiple years first before opinions on him can be made), he is rather fortunate to have done so, as a good number of its winners in modern times have never truly evolved into generational talents, leading to a perception of the award as "overrated".

While the likes of Derrick Henry (2015), Lamar Jackson (2016), and Joe Burrow (2019) have become legitimate stars, others have not been as blessed. The first 21st-century winner to fail to live up to the promise of the award was Eric Crouch in 2001, who barely played in the NFL before bouncing around teams.

Another example is Jason White (2003), who went undrafted in 2005 and decided to focus on business. But the Heisman did not become retroactively notorious until Tim Tebow (2007).

Tebow was already known for his outspokenness on his beliefs, which many believe eventually overshadowed his on-field play. The following year's winner Sam Bradford, is better known for earning large amounts of money for subpar play.

Mark Ingram II (2009) helped to restore its credibility by putting up a respectable Pro Bowl career, while Cam Newton (2010) became a legitimate superstar. But the next two winners after them seemingly reasserted the Heisman as an "overrated" award.

Robert Griffin III (2011) had a wonderful rookie season, but injuries derailed his career. But Johnny Manziel, who made award history the following year as its first freshman recipient, severely tarnished its reputation by becoming a massive draft bust who was more famous for wild partying and run-ins with the law than for on-field performance.

Jameis Winston (2013) and Marcus Mariota (2014) have had better careers since receiving their award, but it would not arguably shed the "overrated" stigma until Henry.

Poll : 0 votes