"Most overrated NFL player ever" is one of the most heated topics in the sport's online community, but former running back Reggie Bush warrants mention, according to a good number of Redditors.

On Saturday, r/imgurofficial posted this question:

"Some players aren't remembered enough, but who do you think is remembered... too much?"

And when r/The-Implication-0 said Bush, r/Stennick seconded him:

"Reggie Bush... He had great spurts of success both running and receiving, but his body just didn't last long."

"Reggie was way overhyped coming out of college."

A couple more Redditors said that a lack of route running skills hampered the one-time Super Bowl champion:

Meanwhile, r/JohnGamestopJr even opined that Bush could have been more successful had he converted to wide receiver:

R/Xaxziminrax said Bush's career was greatly affected when cornerback Sheldon Brown denied him a reception with a brutal hit during the 2006 NFC Divisional Round Game between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles:

Other comments on Reggie Bush included:

Looking back at Reggie Bush's NFL career

Reggie Bush is considered one of the greatest college players ever, winning the 2004 National Championship and the 2005 Heisman Trophy (although both were later vacated after investigations into improper benefits he had allegedly received). However, as a professional, he may have been only decent at best.

Drafted second overall out of USC by the New Orleans Saints in 2006, Bush immediately showed some promise as a dual-threat, posting more yards receiving (742) than rushing (565). For his efforts, he was named to the All-Rookie Team.

in 2008, Bush made the All-Pro team as a punt returner after scoring three touchdowns from that situation. He began regressing the following year, but he contributed to the team's Super Bowl run with a late touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.

2011 marked a pivotal moment for Reggie Bush, as he was traded to the Miami Dolphins and rushed for at least 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. However, the Dolphins lost their first seven games and ultimately missed the playoffs. Bush almost repeated the feat the following year, but the team went 7-9 with no postseason berth once again.

He landed on the Detroit Lions in 2013, joining a stacked roster bannered by franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Calvin Johnson. In his first season, he rushed for 1,006 yards; but the Lions missed the playoffs at 7-9. He regressed significantly the following year, posting only 297 rushing yards; but the Lions made the playoffs at 11-5 - only to lose at the Dallas Cowboys.

Bush ended his career with one-year stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. He never reached even a hundred rushing yards with both teams - even posting negative yardage with the latter.

