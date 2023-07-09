NFL
Most overrated NFL player debate sees fans side with ex-Bills RB - "Way overhyped coming out of college"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jul 09, 2023 05:47 GMT
Detroit Lions v Oakland Raiders
Reggie Bush had one of the more underwhelming NFL careers relative to his college hype - at least according to fans

"Most overrated NFL player ever" is one of the most heated topics in the sport's online community, but former running back Reggie Bush warrants mention, according to a good number of Redditors.

On Saturday, r/imgurofficial posted this question:

"Some players aren't remembered enough, but who do you think is remembered... too much?"

And when r/The-Implication-0 said Bush, r/Stennick seconded him:

"Reggie Bush... He had great spurts of success both running and receiving, but his body just didn't last long."
"Reggie was way overhyped coming out of college."
Comment by u/The-Implication-0 from discussion People talk a lot about players from the past that are underrated - but what about past players that you think are overrated? in nfl
Comment by u/Stennick from discussion People talk a lot about players from the past that are underrated - but what about past players that you think are overrated? in nfl

A couple more Redditors said that a lack of route running skills hampered the one-time Super Bowl champion:

Comment by u/die_erlkonig from discussion People talk a lot about players from the past that are underrated - but what about past players that you think are overrated? in nfl
Comment by u/Fulmizant from discussion People talk a lot about players from the past that are underrated - but what about past players that you think are overrated? in nfl

Meanwhile, r/JohnGamestopJr even opined that Bush could have been more successful had he converted to wide receiver:

Comment by u/JohnGamestopJr from discussion People talk a lot about players from the past that are underrated - but what about past players that you think are overrated? in nfl

R/Xaxziminrax said Bush's career was greatly affected when cornerback Sheldon Brown denied him a reception with a brutal hit during the 2006 NFC Divisional Round Game between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles:

Comment by u/Xaxziminrax from discussion People talk a lot about players from the past that are underrated - but what about past players that you think are overrated? in nfl
Comment by u/fragglebags from discussion People talk a lot about players from the past that are underrated - but what about past players that you think are overrated? in nfl

Other comments on Reggie Bush included:

Comment by u/Twenty_Seven from discussion People talk a lot about players from the past that are underrated - but what about past players that you think are overrated? in nfl
Comment by u/drumline17 from discussion People talk a lot about players from the past that are underrated - but what about past players that you think are overrated? in nfl
Comment by u/Lenny_III from discussion People talk a lot about players from the past that are underrated - but what about past players that you think are overrated? in nfl

Looking back at Reggie Bush's NFL career

Reggie Bush is considered one of the greatest college players ever, winning the 2004 National Championship and the 2005 Heisman Trophy (although both were later vacated after investigations into improper benefits he had allegedly received). However, as a professional, he may have been only decent at best.

Drafted second overall out of USC by the New Orleans Saints in 2006, Bush immediately showed some promise as a dual-threat, posting more yards receiving (742) than rushing (565). For his efforts, he was named to the All-Rookie Team.

in 2008, Bush made the All-Pro team as a punt returner after scoring three touchdowns from that situation. He began regressing the following year, but he contributed to the team's Super Bowl run with a late touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.

2011 marked a pivotal moment for Reggie Bush, as he was traded to the Miami Dolphins and rushed for at least 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. However, the Dolphins lost their first seven games and ultimately missed the playoffs. Bush almost repeated the feat the following year, but the team went 7-9 with no postseason berth once again.

He landed on the Detroit Lions in 2013, joining a stacked roster bannered by franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Calvin Johnson. In his first season, he rushed for 1,006 yards; but the Lions missed the playoffs at 7-9. He regressed significantly the following year, posting only 297 rushing yards; but the Lions made the playoffs at 11-5 - only to lose at the Dallas Cowboys.

Bush ended his career with one-year stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. He never reached even a hundred rushing yards with both teams - even posting negative yardage with the latter.

