  "Most selfish QB in NFL": Josh Allen accused of "shameless" stat-padding by fans during Bills' rout of Panthers

"Most selfish QB in NFL": Josh Allen accused of "shameless" stat-padding by fans during Bills' rout of Panthers

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 27, 2025 03:50 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Carolina Panthers - Source: Getty
Josh Allen accused of "shameless" stat-padding by fans during Bills' rout of Panthers

Josh Allen helped the Buffalo Bills to a lopsided 40-9 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The quarterback completed 12 of the 19 passes for 163 yards and three total touchdowns. With two rushing scores, he became the second quarterback in NFL history to have 70 career rushing touchdowns.

However, fans on social media did not celebrate Josh Allen's new achievement. Instead, they accused the quarterback of stat-padding while dominating the Panthers on he field.

"Fortunately, Cook breaks long runs to get his scores. Otherwise, Allen would steal all the opportunities. Dude is the most selfish QB in the league," one fan commented.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Shameless stat padding lol," another fan said.
"Josh Allen is NEVER beating the stat-pad allegations. Up 30 with under 2 minutes left in the 3rd and he's out here running QB sneaks and risking injury just to pad stats... Meanwhile, Mahomes and the Chiefs starters were pulled up 31 with 3 minutes left in the 3rd last week," this fan wrote.
"Up by 30 points, starters still in, and you're tryharding doing QB sneaks. Shameless statpadding," another fan stated.
"The Josh Allen stat padding accusations are true," one fan said.
"Stat padding up 30 is crazy," this fan commented.
After Sunday's victory, the Buffalo Bills are now 5-2 this season. Allen had recorded a total of 1,560 yards and 12 TDs passing, along with four rushing touchdowns to his name.

Josh Allen heaps praise on RB James Cook's performance against the Panthers

The Bills quarterback had an interview with FOX Sports' Pam Oliver following Sunday's game. He had high praise for running back James Cook, who recorded 216 yards and two touchdowns rushing. This season, he has tallied a total of 753 yards and seven touchdowns rushing.

"James is awesome," Allen said. "I mean, he read the ball extremely well today. That's what he's been doing all season long. He just continues to get better and better. Our O-line played a heck of a game today."
Allen also admitted that he did not play well during the first half, but somehow managed to redeem himself after halftime.

"I'm not going to lie. I played terrible in that first half. But found a way to get it done. Five and two."

The Bills are next scheduled to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Nov. 2. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

