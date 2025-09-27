Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, took to Instagram on Friday to share what she’s been binge-watching lately, and gave her one million followers a candid review of the show.

“One episode was such a tease! I need to binge this whole season now! 1000/10,” Kristin wrote in the caption.

She also tagged Hollywood actor Glenn Powell while sharing her excitement for the show. Kristin is hooked on Chad Powers, a character played by Powell in an upcoming sports comedy series created by the actor himself and Michael Waldron.

"Need to binge this whole season": Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin Juszczyk shares glowing review of Glen Powell's "Chad Powers" [IG/@kristinjuszczyk]

The series will premiere in Fall 2025 and is being produced by NFL greats Eli Manning and Peyton Manning.

Kristin Juszczyk balances fashion entrepreneurship while supporting her husband's 13th NFL season

When the 2025 season kicked off, Kyle Juszczyk entered his 13th year in the NFL. While Kyle has been focusing on the grind of football all these years, his wife, Kristin Juszczyk, has carved out her own lane in the fashion world.

Kristin Juszczk’s fashion ideas are getting praised in both sports and entertainment. She designed the eye-catching denim jacket that Texas Longhorns fan Glen Powell showed off while appearing on ESPN’s College GameDay, winning considerable attention.

Her customized jackets targeting NFL franchises are a revelation and are loved by many. While speaking at the Verizon Small Business Training Camp, Kristin opened up about how the couple is approaching this stage of their journey.

“We just try to be as present as possible, like you said, it’s such a short-lived career in the NFL, and we wanna really embrace it and be present in it,” she said.

Kristin shared that football has been a big part of her life, and she wants to enjoy these golden years without worrying too much about the future.

