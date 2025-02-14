"Need one in Cleveland": NFL fans speculate as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford face uncertain futures

NFL fans are speculating on where a few big-name quarterbacks will be playing next season.

NFL on ESPN posted a graphic on X/Twitter showing Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson as the only active quarterbacks with over 350 career passing touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One thing all of these QBs have in common, however, is that they could all be playing for different teams next season. Rodgers has already been informed that the New York Jets will be moving on from him this offseason.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rumors have run rampant that the Los Angeles Rams could be looking to move on from Stafford as well. And finally, with Russell Wilson's contract up in Pittsburgh, it's possible that the Steelers won't re-sign him, leaving Wilson looking for a new home in the 2025 season.

Fans took to X to offer their thoughts on where the three could end up when the offseason has concluded:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Well 2 of them shouldn’t be a starter next year," a fan said.

"Rodgers to the couch, Wilson to the raider's, Stafford stays with the Rams," another fan wrote.

"Rodgers - Giants, Stafford - Rams, Wilson - Raiders," one fan added.

Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson could all be on the move in 2025

Aaron Rodgers' past two seasons with the Jets have been underwhelming for both parties. Rodgers only got to take a few snaps as a Jet in Week One of the 2023 regular season before suffering a season-ending injury. In 2024, Rodgers was able to start for the Jets throughout the entire season, but was unable to replicate the success he had in Green Bay.

As for Stafford, he has spent the past four seasons with the Rams. He won a Super Bowl with the team during his first season with them back in 2021. Stafford has taken the Rams to the playoffs for the past two seasons. This season however, Los Angeles was eliminated in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles after picking up a Wild Card round win against the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

With that being said, the Rams are already set to move on from veteran receiver Cooper Kupp. Stafford, at 37-years-old, may not be too far behind. Finally, Russell Wilson has been looking for a steady new home since leaving the Seahawks, where he won a Super Bowl and played for 10 seasons. Wilson followed that up with two seasons in Denver before signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh this past season.

While Wilson led the Steelers to the playoffs, he doesn't seem to be the organization's long-term plan at the position after their first-round playoff exit to the Ravens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.