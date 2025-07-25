"Never beating the allegations" - NFL fans react as RG III mourns Hulk Hogan's death with emotional note to WWE legend and his family

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III shared an emotional note on X in honor of WWE legend Hulk Hogan, who passed away at the age of 71 from a heart attack on Thursday. In his message, Griffin paid tribute to Hogan, while also sending love to the late wrestler's family and close ones.

"Prayers up for the family, friends and loved ones of Hulk Hogan who has passed away at 71 years old," Griffin tweeted.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII LINK Prayers up for the family, friends and loved ones of Hulk Hogan who has passed away at 71 years old.

When fans on social media caught wind of Griffin's tweet for Hogan, they mocked the Fox Sports analyst.

"You’re never beating the allegations," one tweeted.

👑 @ShowtimeJack0 LINK You’re never beating the allegations

"You don’t know when to quit," another added.

"So you don’t have a line at all ? Lol," a third commented.

More came to the fray and slammed Griffin.

"He thought you were a second rate citizen btw," one wrote.

"Everything makes perfect sense now smh," a user tweeted.

"I tried to tell yall don't let up on this clown he knows what he's doing," another added.

Those who criticized Griffin were referring to the fact that Hogan had racist allegations leveled against him while he was in the WWE. They also felt that Griffin was supporting racists after his recent comments about WNBA star Angel Reese caused controversy, which received a lot of flak online.

Former NFL TE Rob Gronkowski honors Hulk Hogan after WWE icon's passing

Former NFL TE Rob Gronkowski - Source: Imagn

Apart from Robert Griffin III, another former NFL star, Rob Gronkowski, paid tribute to Hulk Hogan after the WWE icon's passing. On his Instagram story, Gronkowski shared a few pictures of the wrestler, including one of them together.

"RIP Hulkster, Childhood hero, an absolute legend, an entertainer, just one of the purest of all times. So glad I got to meet you last year, it was an honor. Let me tell you something brother, you will always be remembered," Gronkowski wrote on his IG story.

Gronkowski played in the NFL for 11 seasons. He spent nine years with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski won three Super Bowls at New England and one at Tampa Bay.

