"Never compare Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady again" - NFL fans end GOAT debate after Chiefs QB's disasterclass in Super Bowl

NFL fans dismissed the GOAT debate between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady after the former's poor performance in Super Bow LIX. Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs entered the matchup as -1.5 favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the NFC champions came out on top, 40-22, at Ceasars Superdome.

Once fans saw the Chiefs had no chance to return following a 24-0 first half and a couple o mistakes that allowed the Eagles to extend their lead, they took to social media to discredit Mahomes and say that he has no business being mentioned in the same breath as Tom Brady.

"never compare mahomes to brady again," one fan said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The GOAT debate is over… Brady never has been as bad as Mahomes has been in a Super Bowl. Ever," another fan said.

"Brady v Mahomes debate is settled. I no longer wanna hear it. Pats dynasty is protected by the divine," another fan said.

Others said that Mahomes lost his second Super Bowl with Tom Brady in the building and insisted the Chiefs' star can't be compared to the seven-time Super Bowl champion ever again.

"Patrick Mahomes is about to be 0-2 in Super Bowls with Tom Brady in the building. #SuperBowlLIX," one fan said.

"that is GAME, mahomes proving hes not Tom Brady lol," another fan said.

"Mahomes never touching Brady’s legacy," another fan said.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs struggled mightily against Philadelphia Eagles

Patrick Mahomes finished the game with 21 completions on 32 pass attempts, throwing for 257 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He particularly struggled in the first half, where he went just 6 of 14 with 33 passing yards, no touchdowns and two picks.

He was also sacked six times, which hurt his team's chances to get things going on offense. Additionally, he carried the ball four times for 25 rushing yards.

On the other end, the Eagles played a strong game, pressuring Mahomes, playing aggressively from the get-go and never taking the foot off the gas. The Chiefs couldn't win the three-peat, while the Eagles returned to the top of the league after seven years.

With this defeat, Patrick Mahomes dropped to 3-2 in his career in the Super Bowl. He suffered his first defeat against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.